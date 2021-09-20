Home prices continue to surge throughout the country, state, and county as 12-month price growth reached an all-time high nationally during the month of July, according to a real estate data analytics company.
CoreLogic’s Home Price Index shows housing prices in July 2021 have risen 18% since July 2020, which is the largest 12-month growth in the U.S. index since it began in 1976-77. For comparison, CoreLogic measured 5.3% home price growth from July 2019 to July 2020. The company also reported that home prices in July 2021 had risen 1.8% nationally since June.
CoreLogic is currently estimating that the single-family home market will be undersupplied by 4.35 million homes nationwide by 2022.
Both Arizona and the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metro area, which comprises all of Mohave County, have seen housing prices increase significantly faster than the record-setting national average. Arizona saw the second fastest home price growth of any state in the country from July 2020 to July 2021 with an increase of 28.4%. Home prices in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metro were just a hair below the statewide rate with a 27.17% increase over the same time period. The home price index shows Mohave County’s home values increased by 2.42% from June to July this summer.
Although the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metro includes all of Mohave County, the numbers track fairly closely with the actual sale prices recorded in the Havasu area. According to data from the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, the average sale price of $518,820 in July 2021 was about 26.2% higher than the average price of $411,122 in July 2020. Similarly, the median sale price in July 2021 of $459,900 is about 27.8% higher than the $359,900 median price recorded in July 2020.
The rapid local and state home price growth seems to fit with the larger trend of home prices exploding throughout the western United States. According to CoreLogic’s analysis, the five states that experienced the most home price growth from July 2020 to July 2021 were all in the West – Idaho (33.6%), Arizona, Utah (25.7%) Montana (23.5%) and Nevada (22.4%). Washington (21.7%) also made the list at number seven.
Similarly, of the largest metros in the country, Phoenix experienced the most home price growth from July 2020 to July 2021 at 29.7%, followed by San Diego (23.7%), Las Vegas (21.1%), Denver (19.3%), and Los Angeles (14.6%). Home prices have also increased on the eastern side of the country, but more slowly. Over the same time period Washington D.C. home prices have increased by 13.8%, followed by Houston (12.1%), Boston (11.5%), Miami (11.5%), and Chicago (9.2%).
“Urban areas with lower population density, a lower cost of living, outdoor amenities, and a growing local economy have been in stronger demand during the pandemic,” Chief Economist Frank Nothaft told Today’s News-Herald. “Many of these metros have been in the Mountain states in the western U.S.”
Housing prices have been on the rise nationally, and especially in Lake Havasu City and Arizona, since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. But CoreLogic expects price growth to drop back into the single digits over the next 12 months – projecting a 0.7% 1-month increase nationally from July 2021 to August, and a 2.7% 12-month increase from July 2021 to July 2022.
“This price gain has far exceeded income growth and eroded affordability. In the coming months this will temper demand and lead to a slowing in price growth,” Nothaft said. “Next year we expect a moderation in demand (because of buyer affordability, caused by higher mortgage rates and home prices) coupled with an increase in for-sale inventory (related to home sellers who postponed listings until after pandemic subsided, additional new construction, and an uptick in distressed sales after forbearance ends). Less demand and more supply leads to a slowdown in price growth.”
