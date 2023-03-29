PHOENIX — Mohave County is one step closer to receiving $10 million to improve Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations throughout the county.
Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R-District 30) bill passed at the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing 5-1 on Monday, March 27.
The measure would transfer $10 million from the general fund to the Arizona Department of Administration and to the county for improvements at the Lake Havasu City substation; the boating safety center in Lake Havasu City, and the Mohave Valley and Beaver Dam substations.
The bill would exempt the appropriation from lapsing unless the appropriation was achieved or abandoned, or the funding is not used for a full fiscal year.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster testified at a House committee that the department needs help with repairs and upkeep. He said the substations are used by other state entities in addition to the sheriff’s office. Other than payments to use the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City, Schuster said state agencies do not pay rent to station themselves in the substations.
“These stations are situated around Mohave County, and are accessed by a number of agencies outside of Mohave County,” Schuster said.
Schuster said the maintenance on the facilities is long overdue, citing a lack of plumbing and vermin infestations.
Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), the co-sponsor, previously asked if potential liability would cost more than $10 million if an inmate were to get sick due to infections. Schuster replied in the affirmative.
