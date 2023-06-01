Queen Creek

A line of homes in Queen Creek are seen here in March. Queen Creek is among the fastest growing cities in the state and country and they are attempting to obtain more water from the Colorado River.

PHOENIX -- State water officials said Thursday they won’t issue any permits for new subdivisions for some areas on the fringes of Phoenix, the first real acknowledgment that the state’s water supply cannot support all of the anticipated growth.

Tom Buschatzke, the director of the Department of Water Resources, said a newly completed analysis of the groundwater in the basin in and around Phoenix shows there simply won’t be enough to provide the legally required 100-year supply of water. State law requires such assurances in the major metropolitan areas before construction can take place.

