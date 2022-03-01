WASHINGTON — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.
It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.
Biden’s 62-minute speech, which was split between attention to war abroad and worries at home — reflected the same balancing act he now faces in his presidency. He must marshal allied resolve against Russia’s aggression while tending to inflation, COVID-19 fatigue and sagging approval ratings heading into the midterm elections.
Biden highlighted the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the commitment of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions. He warned of costs to the American economy, as well, but warned ominously that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression wouldn’t be contained to Ukraine.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
As Biden spoke, Russian forces were escalating their attacks in Ukraine, having bombarded the central square of country’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower, killing at least five people. The Babi Yar Holocaust memorial was also damaged.
Biden announced that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He also said the Justice Department was launching a task force to go after crimes of Russian oligarchs, whom he called “corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime.”
“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” he said, pledging that the U.S. and European allies were coming after their yachts, luxury apartments and private jets.
“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world.”
Even before the Russian invasion sent energy costs skyrocketing, prices for American families had been rising, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt families and the country’s economy.
Biden outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.
“Too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” Biden said. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel. I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”
Biden entered the House chamber without a mask, in a reflection of the declining coronavirus case counts and new federal guidance meant to nudge the public back to pre-pandemic activities. But the Capitol was newly fenced due to security concerns after last year’s insurrection.
Set against disquiet at home and danger abroad, the White House had conceived Tuesday night’s speech as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook, rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities and show a path to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it took on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Putin.
As is customary, one Cabinet secretary, in this case Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, was kept in a secure location during the address, ready to take over the government in the event of a catastrophe.
In an interview with CNN and Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he urged Biden to deliver a strong and “useful” message about Russia’s invasion. In a show of unity, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova joined first lady Jill Biden in the gallery.
In a rare discordant moment, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado yelled out that Biden was to blame for the 13 service members who were killed during last August’s chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“You put them in. Thirteen of them,” Boebert yelled as Biden mentioned his late son Beau, a veteran who died from brain cancer and served near toxic military burn pits, used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan. Biden is pursuing legislation to help veterans suffering exposure and other injuries.
Rising energy prices as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine risk exacerbating inflation in the U.S., which is already at the highest level in 40 years, eating into people’s earnings and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic. And while the crisis in Eastern Europe may have helped to cool partisan tensions in Washington, it didn’t erase the political and cultural discord that is casting doubt on Biden’s ability to deliver.
A February AP-NORC poll found that more people disapproved than approved of how Biden is handling his job, 55% to 44%. That’s down from a 60% favorable rating last July.
Ahead of the speech, White House officials acknowledged the mood of the country was “sour,” citing the lingering pandemic and inflation. Biden, used his remarks to highlight the progress from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people at work — but also acknowledged that the job is not yet done, a recognition of American discontent.
“I have come to report on the state of the union,” Biden said. “And my report is this: The state of the union is strong—because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”
Before Biden spoke, House Republicans said the word “crisis” describes the state of the union under Biden and Democrats — from an energy policy that lets Russia sell oil abroad to challenges at home over jobs and immigration.
“We’re going to push the president to do the right thing,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
At least a half dozen lawmakers, including Reps. Jamie Raskin and Pete Aguilar, both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., had tested positive for COVID-19 and were not expected at the Capitol for the speech.
“Tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines,” Biden said, outlining his administration’s plans to continue to combat COVID-19 and saying “It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again.” He announced that people will be able to order another round of free tests from the government and that his administration was launching a “test to treat” initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus.
Where his speech to Congress last year saw the rollout of a massive social spending package, Biden this year largely repackaged past proposals in search of achievable measures he hopes can win bipartisan support in a bitterly divided Congress before the elections.
The president also highlighted investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also appealed to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
“Instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America,” Biden said.
As part of his pitch to voters, he also put a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He was said his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Biden called for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
He proposed initiatives on mental health that dovetail with growing bipartisan interest in Congress amid evidence that the pandemic has damaged the national psyche, and discussed new ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service.
Biden also appealed for action on voting rights, which has failed to win GOP support. And as gun violence rises, he returned to calls to ban assault weapons, a blunt request he hadn’t made in months. He called to “fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”
In addition, Biden led Congress in a bipartisan tribute to retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and pressed the Senate to confirm federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the high court to replace him. He nominated her last week.
Lots of plagiarized cut ‘n’ paste by NL this morning.
I will give Biden prop’s for his call to investigate and give Veterans the help and benefits for those who were exposed to burn pits. I pray he follows through on that. Many suffer from neurological disorders and for many it’s not recognized by the VA as disability.
“That many factories are not imminent and may or may not ever be built.”
More hyperbole designed to mislead the stupid.
“Intel has selected a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio, to be its third major US chipmaking location, with construction beginning this year and operations starting in 2025. Intel has committed to spend $20 billion on two chip fabrication facilities, or fabs, but ultimately expects a total of eight fabs in a plan that could reach $100 billion. "Our expectation is that this becomes the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet," CEO Pat Gelsinger told Time magazine. The announcement is a centerpiece of Intel's effort to reclaim its chip technology lead and rejuvenate American manufacturing. Intel on Friday (02/25/2022) called this the largest private sector investment ever made in the state and said that it will spend a further $100 million on educational partnerships. Intel evaluated more than 35 sites before picking Ohio.”
https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/intels-100b-ohio-megafab-could-become-worlds-largest-chip-plant/
“289 deaths on July 1, 2021”
Another attempt to mislead the intellectually challenged. A one-day death total means very little. Let’s look at the total for July 2021, “July 2021: 1,208 deaths.” https://247wallst.com/healthcare-economy/2021/07/20/covid-19-this-is-how-many-americans-have-died-each-month/
And the 28 February 2022 report showed 1,329 deaths (https://usafacts.org/visualizations/coronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/) and most of those from pathetic losers who refused to be vaccinated.
Did any one else catch Biden saying he's going to cut our deficit in half? Or to secure the border? "We are with you Ukraine...yeah that's it we're with you, otherwise we'll sit here and let Americas privite citizens donate resources to help you, and we'll continue to buy oil from Pootie Putin". Yeah it was a great speach! and Yeah, that's sacasim.
"AP FACT CHECK: Biden's State of Union is off on guns, EVs"
Always curious how the usual suspects will cite AP - a news organization they have accused of lying - as a source.
NorthLong you are on point with all you’ve posted!
Biden - “Instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.“
Well Joey stop buying Russian oil! Revoke your EO and open all oil exploration and pipelines in the USA!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Well it looks like the President’s SOTU address has ‘triggered’ our local tRUMP cheerleading group.
No rebuttal! Shame on you for not standing up for your great leader in DC.
Northlong - Exactly! HG's nothing but a troll, and not a good one at that. Notice he couldn't let this link run its course without interjecting Trump. Guy evidently lives in the past. Joe Biden was speaking last night. J o e B i d e n. Let's use this thread to talk about how weak the man is. I know there's not enough space for such, but let's fill the page up nonetheless. FACT: Joe Biden is leading this country to military and financial ruin.
Exactly…
The Biden Cartel supporters have no defense but deflection
Some of these critics have short term memory loss. Here are a few fabrications from "Small Hands" last State of the Union address? 1) He supported efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and subsequently strip away consumer protections for patients with pre-existing conditions. 2) Beside Mexico paying for the wall he claimed over 100 miles of the “long, tall and very powerful wall” have been constructed, and that more than 500 miles will be completed by “early next year.”. . . . . . Not! 3) "Agent Orange" criticized some Democratic lawmakers and candidates’ support for providing what he called “unlimited free health care” to undocumented immigrants. Federal legislation requires hospitals to treat anyone arriving at an emergency room, regardless of their ability to pay or their citizenship status. 4) The "lyin' King's" administration’s “bold regulatory reduction campaign” with turning the United States into “the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far.” However, increases in energy production was due to technological innovation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. COVID-45's" steel tariffs have driven up costs and his policies harmed the energy sector in the long term. Even some oil and gas lobbyists and executives have expressed concern that deregulation has gone too far, creating uncertainty about future potential regulations. 5) And who can forget "Carrot Fingers" comments on the pandemic and how it will disappear!
We're talking about Joe Biden here and what a loser he is. You must've wandered off course. It happens to seniors all the time.
Anyone coming away thinking Joe's on top of things after that speech is mentally living in another world. It wasn't so much Joe Biden that got to me. I expected that out of him. The two clowns sitting behind him that constantly caught my attention.
[beam][beam][thumbup][thumbup]
Funny.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address.
Worthless state of the union ,SH!T SHOW!
INFRASTRUCTURE LAW
BIDEN on the infrastructure bill: “The single biggest investment in history was a bipartisan effort.”
THE FACTS: No, it wasn’t that historic.
Biden’s infrastructure bill was big, adding $550 billion in fresh spending on roads, bridges, and broadband Internet over five years. But measured as a proportion of the U.S. economy, it is slightly below the 1.36% of the nation’s gross domestic product that was spent on infrastructure, on average, during the first four years of the New Deal, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. It is even further below the roughly 2% spent on infrastructure in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
BIDEN: “The pandemic also disrupted the global supply chain ... Look at cars last year. One third of all the inflation was because of automobile sales. There weren’t enough semiconductors to make all the cars that people wanted to buy. And guess what? Prices of automobiles went way up ... And so we have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drag down wages and make Americans poorer. I think I have a better idea to fight inflation. Lower your costs and not your wages. Folks, that means make more cars and semi conductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America ... Instead of relying on foreign supply chains let’s make it in America.”
THE FACTS: It’s dubious to suggest that more domestic manufacturing means less inflation.
Manufactured products made overseas, particularly in countries such as China or Mexico where wages are lower, are generally cheaper than U.S.-made goods.
Biden also places too much weight on supply chain disruptions from overseas as a factor in the worst inflation in four decades. Although those problems indeed have been a major factor in driving up costs, inflation is increasingly showing up in other areas, such as rents and restaurant meals, that reflect the rapid growth of the economy and wages in the past year and not a global supply bottleneck. Those trends are likely to keep pushing up prices even as supply chains recover.
___
BIDEN, on Intel’s plans for new factories in central Ohio: “Up to eight state-of-the-art factories in one place, 10,000 new jobs.”
THE FACTS: His statement is premature. That many factories are not imminent and may or may not ever be built.
Earlier this year, Intel announced it would open two factories expected to employ 3,000 people. The other 7,000 positions the project is slated to create are temporary construction jobs. It is also planning a chip foundry business that makes chips designed by other firms.
ECONOMY
BIDEN, promoting his $1 trillion infrastructure law: “We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re now talking about an infrastructure decade. ... We’ll build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.”
THE FACTS: Not so fast.
The bipartisan legislation approved by Congress ended up providing just half of the $15 billion that Biden had envisioned to fulfill a campaign promise of 500,000 charging stations by 2030.
The president laid out many things that need to be addressed –
Biden - “Instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden - Extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden - His climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden – Lowering health care costs and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices would benefit every American. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden - New ways to improve access to health benefits for veterans sickened by exposure to the burning of waste during their service. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden – Appealed for action on voting rights. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden - Called for the ban of assault weapons. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden - Called to “fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.” Republicans – “NO!”
Biden – Improve our nation’s infrastructure. Republicans – “NO!”
Biden – Make corporations, who pay no taxes, pay their fair share. Republicans – “NO!”
Now tell us, who are actually anti-American traitors who hate the American people?
Associated Press
AP FACT CHECK: Biden's State of Union is off on guns, EVs
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Tue, March 1, 2022, 9:52 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden related a faulty Democratic talking point about guns in his first State of the Union speech, made his plan on electric vehicles sound more advanced than it is and inflated the sweep of his infrastructure package. On several fronts, he presented ambitions as achievements.
A look at some of his claims Tuesday night and a glance at the Republican response:
COVID-19
BIDEN: “Severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year.”
THE FACTS: Biden overstated the improvement, omitting a statistic that remains a worrisome marker of the toll from COVID-19.
While hospitalizations indeed are down from last summer, deaths remain high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker shows 289 deaths on July 1, 2021. This past Monday the CDC tracker reported 1,985 deaths.
___
GUNS
BIDEN, asking Congress to pass measures he said would reduce gun violence: “Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued, the only one.”
THE FACTS: That’s false. While gun manufacturers do have legal protections from being held liable for injuries caused by criminal misuse of their weapons thanks to the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, they are not exempt or immune from being sued.
“C’mon Joe!” Jobs, really? All you’ve done is allow us to simply go back to work! 6 million jobs, what about the other 3-4 million still not working? You’re no where close to pre pandemic levels! Your policies created inflation, higher gas and energy costs and empty shelves, “ you stupid, son of a bi!c?” Take your higher wages that are only going to create higher revenue for the government to waste and stick it where the sun don’t shine!
The balls on this man, to start off with freedom and tyranny, with his mandates and policies this past year! What a joke, this administration continued to force vaccines on all Americans up until January when the constitution got in the way. His tyranny forced millions of Americans out of work dependent on government funds. His tyranny forced thousands to lose their jobs if they didn’t obey his rules! Over this administration and he’s just getting started! Let’s go Brandon!
"Your" welcome - [thumbup]
[thumbup]
Sadly, for our country, President delivered nothing but "empty talk." We're in big trouble! Hang on to your liquid assets because you're going to need them.
[thumbup]
