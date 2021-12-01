The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was in Lake Havasu City Tuesday to go over what the agency knows about groundwater and soil contamination in the area of Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane, answer questions from the community, and to elicit local volunteers to serve on a board meant to provide local input.
The meeting focused on the area of Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane where potential contaminants in the groundwater were brought to ADEQ’s attention in 2018. The agency conducted a preliminary investigation of the site in 2019 and, after finding several contaminants in the groundwater, soil, and soil gas (vapors) the site was listed on the state’s Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund registry in September. The area is the second site in Lake Havasu City with another contamination plume in the area of Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue that ADEQ listed on the registry in 2017.
Hazel Cox, ADEQ’s project manager for both of the sites in Lake Havasu, walked residents through what has been happening at Bahama and Bimini over the last couple years, and what the agency has found that led to the site’s listing.
The major contaminant found at Bahama-Bimini is tricholroethene (TCE) in both the ground water and in the soil gas. Tetrachloroethene (PCE) was also detected above the minimum screening levels, though much less than TCE.
Those contaminants were originally discovered by testing conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency from 2001 to 2004. Cox said ADEQ was not aware of those reports until they were brought to its attention by a prospective property buyer in the area in 2018. ADEQ then began its own investigation of the site in 2019. Cox said the levels of TCE found in ADEQ’s recent tests are about the same as when the EPA found in the early 2000s.
“That, to me, says there might be something still going on,” she said.
Cox said thallium (a heavy metal) has also been detected above the minimum threshold in the groundwater only, while arsenic has been detected only in the soil above the minimum standards in a couple places within the area.
Cox said both thallium and arsenic have multiple industrial uses, but said they are both also naturally occurring in Arizona.
Cox said that now that the site has been listed on the WQARF registry a complete remedial investigation is underway. She said that investigation will pinpoint exactly where the contamination is – both horizontally and vertically and determine if these are any ongoing sources of contamination contributing to the issue. Once ADEQ gets a better grasp on the location and extent of the contamination it will allow the agency to get a better feel for potential health hazards posed – and whether anybody has been exposed to the contaminants.
Cox said community involvement will also be important during the remedial investigation, as ADEQ will seek input on what the future land and water uses are in that area. She said that will help the department determine what the remediation goals should be, and ultimately what remediation plan is implemented.
City water
Lake Havasu City’s water supply is not affected by the contamination, according to ADEQ. Havasu’s primary water well – located on the island – is a considerable distance away from both the Bahama-Bimini and the Lake Havasu-Holly contamination sites.
Cox said preliminary tests have found small amounts of TCE in water samples taken from a few feet below Lake Havasu where ADEQ believes the groundwater may be seeping into the lake – but she said the quantities of TCE found were about half of the minimum standard for drinking water. She said samples taken directly from the lake had no traces of TCE.
During the question and answer portion of the meeting, Cox told the attendees that these contaminated groundwater plumes are capable of moving and expanding in the right conditions. She said the Lake Havasu-Holly site has been monitored since the 1990s and it has not moved at all during that time. She said similar monitoring wells will be set up for the new site at Bahama-Bimini so ADEQ will be alerted if it starts to move towards the lake.
One issue that could complicate things in Lake Havasu City is the backup water supply wells that the city has been working to identify and construct over the past couple years to give the city a second well capable of pumping enough to meet the city’s daily demands. The backup supply consists of several wells, mostly located to the north side of town along London Bridge Road and several of those wells are between the lake and the contamination sites.
Cox said there are monitoring wells set up that would alert ADEQ if the contaminants start to creep towards the wells – which has not occurred yet. But Cox also said that it is possible that pumping water from those backup wells could cause movement in the contaminated groundwater plumes in the future.
