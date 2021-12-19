After a year like this one, many Americans may feel the need for a little fresh air. Arizona State Parks and Trails can help with that.
Lake Havasu State Park will be among 50 state park facilities to host guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day, following a continuing statewide efforts by park rangers, naturalists and volunteers to share their knowledge of Arizona’s wildlife and natural landscape.
All participating parks and trail maps can be viewed at AZStateParks.com/fdh.
Those who participate could qualify to enter the agency’s eight-week-long Eight4Two trail challenge. The contest requires hikers and bikers to traverse eight different trails in at least four state parks, with photos posted to Arizona State Parks’ website. Visitors who complete the challenge will be eligible for two free day use passes and a limited-edition sticker.
To learn more about the contest, visit AZStateParks.com/842-challenge.
