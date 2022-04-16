About 14 acres of public land at Lake Havasu State Park was closed to public access almost three years ago, following a scandal that rocked the majority of Arizona’s park system. Now, that land is expected to be reopened just in time for one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual events.
The land was cordoned off by parks officials in June 2019, after Arizona officials learned that the park may still contain Native American antiquities that could possibly be damaged by visitors and traffic through the area. But according to Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy, no such antiquities have been found after multiple archaeological studies – and this week, he received notice from state officials that those 14 acres could once more be opened to the public.
Before the land’s closure, that land was used by State Parks officials to store construction materials and provide overflow parking for park visitors. And Roddy says that for now, that purpose will remain unchanged once fencing around the area has been removed.
“Our goal is to have the area clean and chalked before Desert Storm,” Roddy said, indicating the expected rush of state park visitors expected during next week’s Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout event in Lake Havasu City.
A return for public parking
After the area was sealed off almost three years ago, park officials began a “launch and leave” process for boaters, due to diminished parking capacity. Boaters would be allowed to launch their watercraft at the facility’s launch ramps, but would not be allowed to park. But next week, that policy may become far less of a necessity.
“Next week we’ll be looking at how different the land is since the last time people stepped foot on it,” Roddy said. “We’ll use the extra parking for Desert Storm … there’s space for at least 60 to 80 trucks and trailers at the park.”
According to Roddy, the Arizona Historic Preservation Office issued its approval to reopen the area this week, following multiple archaeological studies at Lake Havasu State Park. The most recent of those studies was commissioned by park officials in January.
“We’re glad to have the space back,” Roddy said Friday. “It’s one more way we can provide service to our visitors.”
Scandal
In October 2018, a former Arizona State Parks archaeologist alleged that Arizona State Parks and Trails officials deliberately destroyed native antiquity sites during construction activity at Lake Havasu State Park. At that point, the park had undergone renovations commissioned in part by State Parks Director Sue Black, which would serve Lake Havasu State Park’s estimated 500,000 annual visitors.
State regulations required those renovations to proceed with care, to avoid the possible destruction of Native American archaeological sites. Former Arizona Parks and Trails tribal liaison Will Russell alleged in 2018 that the agency either ignored or circumvented those requirements to proceed with construction. Russell ultimately resigned from the agency in protest, after he said in 2018 that he repeatedly attempted to warn Black of the possible danger to those sites.
After those accusations came to light, Black was ultimately removed from office by order of Gov. Doug Ducey. And since June 2019, a large portion of Lake Havasu State Park has been cordoned off as Arizona Parks Officials sought to cooperate with the Arizona Historical Preservation Office and tribal entities to protect any other possible antiquity sites.
“The upset came from our lack of accurate information,” Roddy said Friday. “When working for (State Parks), we know there are a lot of things that are beyond our control, and we’ve had to adjust. It made things more difficult, because we still operated in a safe, effective manner. It had an impact on visitors more than ourselves.”
According to State Parks Communications Chief Michelle Thompson, renovation and upgrades to Lake Havasu State Park’s facilities did not stop after Black’s departure from the agency in 2018. But no plans have been made to develop the land soon to be reopened to the public, and the agency no longer pursues former-director Black’s goals.
“In the last three-plus years, Arizona State Parks and Trails has been fully committed to following all rules and regulations prior to development in the parks,” Thompson said. “We ensure that consultations and reviews are complete before anything moves forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.