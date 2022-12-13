Six 6

John Goseco, 61, of Lake Havasu City, prepares to launch his boat on Tuesday from popular Havasu landmark, Site Six. The facility’s aging launch ramp could soon be replaced, pending a decision by the Arizona State Parks & Trails Board this week in Phoenix.

 Brandon Messick / Today’s News-Herald

One of Lake Havasu City’s most popular landmarks celebrated its 80th birthday this year, and Lake Havasu City is hoping to give Site Six the gift of a new launch ramp, courtesy of Arizona State Parks & Trails.

The Arizona State Parks & Trails governing board is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a $800,000 grant that could replace Site Six’s aging launch ramp. The grant would be funded through Arizona’s State Lake Improvement Fund program, which was reinstated last year after funding for the program was swept by the state’s legislature more than a decade earlier.

