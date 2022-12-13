One of Lake Havasu City’s most popular landmarks celebrated its 80th birthday this year, and Lake Havasu City is hoping to give Site Six the gift of a new launch ramp, courtesy of Arizona State Parks & Trails.
The Arizona State Parks & Trails governing board is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to approve a $800,000 grant that could replace Site Six’s aging launch ramp. The grant would be funded through Arizona’s State Lake Improvement Fund program, which was reinstated last year after funding for the program was swept by the state’s legislature more than a decade earlier.
Lake Havasu City officials submitted the project for review by state officials in November. According to city records, the project would involve removing the location’s existing boat launch ramp and replacing it entirely. The city expects to match $446,080 of its own funding to complete the project.
constructed as an emergency landing strip by the U.S. Army in 1942, as part of the military’s World War 2 defense plan. When the location outlived its usefulness to Army, Robert P. McCulloch purchased the location as a test center for his brand of outboard motors - and the site’s popular launch ramp was built for that specific purpose.
For decades, the launch ramp has seen traffic from thousands of Havasu boat owners and visitors each year - and remains the city’s only free-access boat launch ramp to Lake Havasu. But according to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, the ramp has seen no significant improvements since it was first constructed.
“The city performs ongoing maintenance to the ramp to ensure there is an adequate amount of traction that allows people to launch and collect their watercraft,” Knudson said. “But this approach cannot last forever. The lifespan of the concrete ramp is at its end and it’s now time to make a significant investment resulting in new concrete, a diminished slope and a safer user experience.”
Arizona State Parks & Trails applies scoring criteria to projects proposed for SLIF funding, with a score of 100 being the most likely to be approved (10 points are automatically awarded to projects in Mohave, Maricopa and La Paz Counties). The proposed Site Six boat launch ramp replacement has been given a score of 78.5 by State Parks officials.
And although State Parks offers the closest competitor to Havasu’s free launch ramp, with entry fees paid by those launching at Lake Havasu State Park, parks officials see no conflict in the city’s pending project.
“Anything that improves the community, we’re in favor of,” said Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy. “We’re happy to see money from tourism coming back into the local market, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes from this week’s meeting.”
The Parks & Trails Board could approve the award of that funding to Lake Havasu City at its meeting Thursday in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.