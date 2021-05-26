Local state parks are ready to host hordes of vacationers as the city gears up for a weekend that could surpass even last year’s visitor numbers.
As Cattail Cove and Lake Havasu state parks gear up for Memorial Day, Terence Concannon, president of GoLakeHavasu, said the tourism bureau is “expecting a weekend that will surpass even last year in terms of numbers of visitors, tourism-based revenue and community impact.”
Memorial Day weekend in 2020 packed the city with out-of-town guests as several regional vacation destinations were closed or limited due to the pandemic. While others locked down, Havasu stayed relatively open for business.
Early estimates last year reported a 10% increase in visitors at Lake Havasu State Park compared to 2019, a year that Concannon said resulted in the largest number of Memorial Day weekend visitors the city had ever seen up to that point.
Dan Roddy, Lake Havasu State Park manager, is confident they’ll see a strong turnout this weekend. When preparing for the holiday, he considers how late in the month Memorial Day is and the weather forecast. The combination, in addition to greater traveler confidence, is expected to result in thousands of park visitors.
Roddy urges boaters and park guests to arrive early, be prepared and “bring your patience.”
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the center lane of Industrial Boulevard, starting from its intersection with Kiowa Boulevard, will be closed off Friday through Sunday in anticipation of long lines. All park traffic must enter from London Bridge Road.
Now that pandemic restrictions aren’t in place, the park’s overflow parking is back to its 2019 capacity. The park is also implementing “launch and leave” this year. When parking lots fill up, launch and leave allows boaters to get their boat in the water and find a parking space outside of the park.
Last year, the park was operating with limited capacity to follow CDC guidelines in place during the pandemic, causing the park to close down after that capacity was met. This year, Roddy said park admittance will only “pause” if traffic is gridlocked, in the interest of safety.
Lake Havasu and Cattail Cove State Parks’ campgrounds are both fully booked.
“Memorial Day weekend is definitely one of the busiest for the parks, and with the high demand for outdoor activities and spaces, we anticipate a lot of people to visit or stay in the park,” Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks & Trails chief of communications, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.