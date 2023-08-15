An Arizona State Parks manager and a volunteer were charged with misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct after an encounter with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.

On the evening of Aug. 3, deputies were called to Cattail Cove State Park after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s officials say that Jim Sannes, a volunteer at that park, had an argument with a woman inside a camper at the location, and physically blocked her from leaving.  Deputies say Sannes also grabbed the victim by her arms, and shoved her away from the door of the camper when she attempted to exit the vehicle.

Joe Joseph

Sorry, but using obstruction while giving UNLAWFUL orders will not fly. Maybe it's time for MOHCO Cop watchers? It sounds like they're torqued off at the man for knowing and using his 1st and 4th amendment rights by refusing to ID. But that's bad cops, not 'ours'.

