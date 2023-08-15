An Arizona State Parks manager and a volunteer were charged with misdemeanor counts including disorderly conduct after an encounter with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
On the evening of Aug. 3, deputies were called to Cattail Cove State Park after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s officials say that Jim Sannes, a volunteer at that park, had an argument with a woman inside a camper at the location, and physically blocked her from leaving. Deputies say Sannes also grabbed the victim by her arms, and shoved her away from the door of the camper when she attempted to exit the vehicle.
Deputies arrived at the scene, and took Sannes into custody. According to sheriff’s officials, Sannes admitted to the incident when questioned by deputies.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the victim contacted Buckskin Mountain State Park Manager Spencer Arnold prior to deputies’ arrival. Arnold arrived at the scene as Sannes was being taken into custody.
Deputies say that Arnold appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when he arrived, and later admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening.
According to the report, Arnold approached deputies in the course of their investigation, and asked what had happened. Sheriff’s officials say that Arnold did not identify himself as a state parks employee at that time.
Deputies told Arnold that they were conducting an investigation, and that Arnold would need to return to his vehicle while that investigation remained ongoing.
Arnold allegedly attempted to approach deputies multiple times, and was ordered repeatedly to return to his vehicle.
Once deputies concluded their investigation, they approached Arnold and asked for his identification. Arnold reportedly refused to identify himself to deputies, and deputies attempted to take him into custody on charges of obstruction. According to the report, Arnold passively resisted deputies at the time of his arrest.
Arnold and Sannes were ultimately transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
Neither of the men remained in custody as of this week, and both are expected to appear in Havasu City Justice Court.
Sannes was charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and unlawful imprisonment.
Spencer was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of government operations.
(1) comment
Sorry, but using obstruction while giving UNLAWFUL orders will not fly. Maybe it's time for MOHCO Cop watchers? It sounds like they're torqued off at the man for knowing and using his 1st and 4th amendment rights by refusing to ID. But that's bad cops, not 'ours'.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.