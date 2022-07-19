Lake Havasu State Park

Lake Havasu State Park was once again the most popular state park in Arizona in Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with 547,186 visitors throughout the last 12 months. That is the most recorded visitors to the park since FY2017-18.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Visitation to Arizona State Parks & Trails was back up over 3 million last year, and more than one in six of those visits was to Lake Havasu State Park.

Arizona’s 29 state park properties welcomed a combined 3,142,906 visitors during Fiscal Year 2022, which wrapped up on June 30. It’s the first time the state parks have seen more than 3 million visitors since FY2019 when it set a new record with about 3.2 million visits. Lake Havasu State Park was once again the most popular state park in Arizona, but FY22 was a good year even by those standards with 547,186 visits – the most since FY18. That is 44,858 more visitors than the park received in FY21.

