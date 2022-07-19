Visitation to Arizona State Parks & Trails was back up over 3 million last year, and more than one in six of those visits was to Lake Havasu State Park.
Arizona’s 29 state park properties welcomed a combined 3,142,906 visitors during Fiscal Year 2022, which wrapped up on June 30. It’s the first time the state parks have seen more than 3 million visitors since FY2019 when it set a new record with about 3.2 million visits. Lake Havasu State Park was once again the most popular state park in Arizona, but FY22 was a good year even by those standards with 547,186 visits – the most since FY18. That is 44,858 more visitors than the park received in FY21.
Lake Havasu State Park Director Dan Roddy said the after effects of the pandemic seem to have worn off during the last year and operations are starting to get a little more back to normal.
“From my point of view, we are starting to see some things return to pre-pandemic tendencies,” Roddy said. “For example, right now you can go and get a campsite during the week – but throughout the pandemic they were all sold out. That is more of what we saw pre-pandemic. It is Lake Havasu City – it’s 100-plus degrees out – you don’t want to be in a tent. We are seeing that demand get back to what it was pre-pandemic. We are still up across the board though and you cannot get a spot on the weekend if you don’t plan ahead.”
For Havasu, a pre-pandemic normal means lots of events. Roddy said the return of popular community events and festivals provided perhaps the biggest boost to Lake Havasu’s visitor numbers last year after lots of annual events had to cancel or reduce their scope in FY21. Roddy said the reopening of the US-Canada border also helped bring more people to the park last year.
But not everything has returned to pre-2020 norms. Roddy said the park is still seeing an uptick in visitors from Nevada and California.
“Part of that could be the lake levels to the north of us, but those audiences still continue to come out on a regular basis,” he said.
Roddy said boating has remained “very robust” throughout the last few years and this year Lake Havasu welcomed a brand new boat launch. Havasu Riviera Marina opened over Memorial Day so it was only operating for one month in FY2022, but Roddy said the extra boat launch didn’t seem to have a noticeable impact on visitors to Lake Havasu State Park in June.
“In the first month we have been right were we expected to be,” he said. “We haven’t noticed any dramatic change. Our demand has stayed at the level it’s been and they are drawing very good turnout as well.”
Roddy said the Riviera has been especially helpful to have during busy weekends like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Roddy said Lake Havasu State Park was near capacity at a couple points over the Fourth of July weekend and when he visited Havasu Riviera Marina, their parking lot looked pretty full as well.
“Those are extra people coming to the community, and those are people that we, as a group, are able to accommodate,” Roddy said. “I’m really happy about that because otherwise we would have been turning people away and that doesn’t make anybody happy. So I think it has been really good, overall, for the community.”
Roddy said he is looking forward to seeing the impact the new marina has on local recreation during its first full year of operation in FY23.
“To be honest, right now I’ve been thrilled because I’m the one who is standing out there on the road telling people we are full,” Roddy said. “It’s great to be able to say, ‘Hey, we are getting full. You might want to check the Riviera.’ Having another option for people has been a very beneficial thing so far. So I hope it continues that way and we will see where it goes.”
Cattail, Buckskin, and River Island
Although Lake Havasu State Park had almost a 10% increase in visits last year, the rest of the nearby state parks saw their numbers decline slightly from FY21.
Cattail Cove had a total of 89,590 visitors in FY22, which is 12,229 fewer than in FY21 and the lowest number of visitors the park has had in at least the last five years. Cattail Cove was still the 12th most popular state park in Arizona, though. River Island also had its lowest number of visitors in the past five years in FY22 with 28,755. That’s 3,241 less than the previous year.
Meanwhile, Buckskin Mountain welcomed 80,551 visitors over the previous 12 months, which is about 10,000 less than in FY21, but slightly more visitors than the park received in FY20. Buckskin Mountain was the 13th most popular state park by visitation in FY22.
Slide Rock State Park has had the second most visitors in the state behind Lake Havasu for the past several years, with a sizeable advantage over the rest of the pack. Slide Rock hosted 462,865 visitors in FY22, which is nearly 200,000 more than the 269,084 visitors to Catalina State Park. Dead Horse Ranch (215,648) and Lost Dutchman (203,272) rounded out the top five most visited state parks in FY22.
Kartchner Caverns also shot back up into the top 10 most visited state parks by more-than doubling its visitor total from FY21. Kartchner Caverns closed its cave tours as a covid precaution in FY21 which resulted in a 65% drop in visitors to 68,747. With tours back in FY22, the Kartchner Caverns welcomed 142,871 visitors last year.
Roddy said he believes Lake Havasu State Park is in for another big year in FY2023.
“I think it is shaping up to be a very exciting year,” Roddy said. “I do think we expect our visitation to continue to grow. A lot of that will be driven by the boating community and events, because right now the boating end of it has been very strong.”
Roddy said there could be even more events at the state park this year than there were in FY22, with a couple brand new ones already in the works.
“Our calendar of events will be greatly expanded this year,” Roddy said. “We haven’t put it out yet, but we have some brand new things coming to town. We have a Blues and Brews event coming to the park, in March we will host the Soroptimist’s Chowderfest here at the park and we have a LightHouse music festival that is coming as well. With the addition of Havasu Riviera Marina, we feel more comfortable expanding our calendar of events with the anticipation that [the marina] is going to be open and available to people.”
Roddy said he is also excited about the Kids on the River program with the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“Every single 7th grader in the local public school system is going to be coming out to the park to learn about the environment, learning about opportunities on the lake, and learning about safe recreation as part of their school program,” Roddy said. “So we continue to do things like that, that diversify us and attract more people to the park. So we think it’s on a pretty good path.”
But Roddy said perhaps the biggest change coming to state parks this year will be a brand new reservation system, which is expected to go live for the first time today. Roddy said transitioning to the new system has been his main focus early this year and once it is implemented he is hopeful that it will help modernize the parks and make them more customer friendly, while also improving the parks’ business model.
“This new system is going to give us ways to better understand our customers so that we can make better decisions,” he said.
The new system will allow users to modify or cancel reservations online, see additional site amenities to make sure they are choosing the right campsite, and can make multiple reservations for different campsites in one transaction. The new site will also allow users to book tours at Karchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park.
