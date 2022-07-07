Changes are coming to the Arizona State Park and Trails reservation system.
Arizona State Parks and Trails announced that during the month of July the parks system will be in the process of updating and transitioning to a new reservation system, which will be used at all State parks including Cattail Cove State Park and Lake Havasu State Park. However some current features, like purchasing and using state park gift cards, will not be available during the transition period
“As visitors to our parks increase, we wanted to enhance the user experience and meet the needs of these customers,” said Bob Broscheid, director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We are pleased to introduce the new system to make the reservation process even more convenient for travelers both near and far.”
The new system will allow users to modify or cancel reservations online, see additional site amenities to make sure they are choosing the right campsite for them and make multiple reservations at different campsites on one transaction.
Users will also be able to book tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park.
Along with the new system, the press release also says State Park and Trails are reducing reservation fees, updating cancellation and modification policies and a refundable cleaning deposit for cabin stays. Park goers can also make reservations a year in advance with the new system.
Park-goers won’t be able to use gift cards purchases and reservations until the transition is fully complete on July 25. Annual passes and gift cards also will not be available for purchase until July 25. During the period of July 15 to 19, reservation tours will not be taken online or by the call center.
According to the organization “the goal of limiting advance reservations is to ensure that all customer data transitions to the new system with minimal complications or overbooking.”
“Together we will strive to make it easier than ever to plan your day in the park so you spend more time recreating and less time in line or online making a booking,” said Bill Bryan, vice president of US eDirect North America, the vendor contracted to provide the new online system.
According to the release the new system will continue to add new features and tools to meet customer needs.
