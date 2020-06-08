Arizona State Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly abandoned his vehicle after a high-speed pursuit this weekend.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pursuit began shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, when officers attempted to stop a Nissan Frontier pickup truck for speeding on State Route 95. The attempted traffic stop led to a high-speed pursuit when the driver allegedly turned off the highway and onto Lake Havasu City’s streets.
Public Safety officials say the brief chase ended in northeast Havasu, where the driver abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. According to investigators, several items were found in the suspect’s vehicle that were believed to be stolen.
The suspect has been described as a white male in his mid-20s, last seen wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.