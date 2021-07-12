One is dead after a head-on motor vehicle collision this weekend, and state officials say the tragedy occurred due to the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
The accident was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, near the junction of State Route 95 and I-40. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, the victim was driving a sedan northbound in the oncoming lane prior to the accident. When an oncoming tractor trailer approached, both drivers attempted to avoid the collision, and each swerved into the northbound lane.
Emergency first responders pronounced the sedan’s driver deceased at the scene. The southbound lane of State Route 95 was closed to traffic Saturday evening as police began their investigation, and work crews cleared the scene of the accident.
