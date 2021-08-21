Arizona and other areas of the Southwest have suffered from severe fire seasons throughout the past two years. Now, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is using recently-passed legislation to mitigate the potential impact of another.
The Post Wildfire Infrastructure Assistance Program was developed this year through an act of the state’s legislature, following a series of wildfires in the Gila County area. HB 2001, which was passed by a special session in June, will provide $100 million for clearing potential fire fuels throughout the state, funding future fire suppression efforts, and preventing possible post-fire flooding throughout Arizona.
“Fire activity was high across all corners of the state, and larger incidents produced fires with extreme fire behavior,” said Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Communications Specialist Tiffany Davila. “The carryover of fine fuels from last year was one of the factors, coupled with extreme drought status across the state, lack of precipitation and hot temperatures.”
According to Davila, however, this year’s fire season was slightly less severe than in 2020. This year, about 1,362 fires were reported by the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, with 597,000 acres burned. Last year, there were 1,518 reported fires and about 670,000 acres burned.
In Mohave County, state officials responded to only ten fires – not including those that took place on federal or tribal land, Davila said.
“Resources became stretched thin in June as we saw fire activity increase across the west,” Davila said this week. “We didn’t have the ability to pull resources from other states, as they needed to stay put to respond to their own incidents. The same applied to aircraft: If the need was greater somewhere else, aircraft would have to respond to those incidents that had a bigger threat to values at risk and communities.“
Despite the difficulty in allocating resources for fire suppression efforts, Davila says that the state will always have enough resources to provide fire protection to Arizona communities, through partnerships with federal, tribal and local officials.
According to Davila, the goal of HB 2001 will be to strength and increase the state’s efforts to mitigate potential fuel for future wildfires, particularly in higher-risk areas. The funding will allow for a greater workforce to treat additional acres of Arizona wildlands each year.
“It costs a lot less for us to do fuels work than the amount it costs for us to do fire suppression, so being proactive is essential,” Davila said.
And being proactive may be more necessary now than in prior years.
This year’s monsoon weather helped state officials, according to Davila. Heavy precipitation throughout the state allowed wildlands to partially recover from prolonged drought while bringing some amount of relief to the region’s extreme summer heat. But that rainfall may also be a concern for next year’s fire season, as it could create an overgrowth of potential fuels.
“We’re looking at the potential for La Nina to return this winter,” Davila said. “That will mean less precipitation and warmer-than-normal temperatures. Depending on what spring brings us, fire fuels may dry out very quickly, and bring an early start to our times of higher-than-normal fire activity.”
Since HB 2001 was passed by the state’s legislature June, the Arizona fire officials have provided $4.3 million in financial assistance to multiple counties for post-fire flooding mitigation.
