Arizona officials will work with Mohave County and local governments throughout the state to face a rising epidemic of fraudulent unemployment claims, after outcry throughout the state earlier this month.
Mohave County typically reimburses the Arizona Department of Economic Security for unemployment benefits rendered by the state each quarter. But according county officials, about 104 of those claims have been deemed fraudulent, with almost $10,000 paid in the past nine months to the scheme’s perpetrators. The Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved a letter to Arizona officials, seeking a possible return of the county’s money and an indication that the Department of Economic Security would seek to prevent future fraud from occurring. This weekend, state officials answered.
Ben Blink, a policy advisor for the Arizona Governor’s Office, addressed the ongoing issue in a March 12 email to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters.
“(The Department of Economic Security) and our office are in total agreement that local governments and nonprofits shouldn’t have to play for fraudulent claims,” Blink said. “Local governments have reached out to get relief from charges related to fraudulent claims. We’re happy to work with Mohave County in a similar fashion.”
According to Blink, the Economic Security department is now updating its fraud-reporting measures to ease governments’ and nonprofits’ efforts in mitigating the damage caused by fraudulent unemployment claims.
“As DES works through all of the fraud reports they’ve received, they will reconcile those claims,” Blink said.
According to County Supervisor Buster Johnson, 63 of the fraudulent claims discovered by county officials last month used the names of people never employed by Mohave County. More than 40 of those claims used the names and social security numbers of current employees.
April Dunlap, of the Department of Economic Security’s Division of Employment and Rehabilitation Services, explained the situation in a March 13 email to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin.
According to Dunlap, there has been no breach in the department’s records that would facilitate unemployment fraud on such a scale. Instead, she said the perpetrators have used tactics like phishing scams to obtain victims’ personal information, as well as information gleaned from previous data breaches. That information has been used by perpetrators to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits, Dunlap said.
“In order to prevent additional fraudulent claims from being filed, DES now requires that all claimants for unemployment programs in Arizona to complete identity verification prior to filing a new application or weekly claim for unemployment.”
Dunlap seemed to empathize with Mohave County officials’ frustration in her letter.
“Whether we’ll see a stop to it, who knows,” Esplin said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’ll never get 100% prevention. But hopefully we’ll see they are taking it seriously, and they’re taking it seriously. Getting back the money Mohave County has already paid out is still in the works.”
