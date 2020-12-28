When the Arizona State Legislature convenes for its 2021 session on Jan. 11, it will have a lot of work to do in the midst of a pandemic while vaccine distribution is just getting off the ground.
There also will be plenty left on the table from 2020 when the legislative session was cut short and left unfinished as the first wave of covid-19 cases hit the state and the nation.
District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R - Lake Havasu City, who was recently elected as the Majority Whip in the House, said he hopes many of the bills left in limbo when the previous session ended abruptly will move quickly this year but the main focus of the session will be the pandemic and its effect on the economy.
“Covid relief still needs to be our number one priority,” Biasiucci said in an email. “Vaccine distribution, covid treatment, small business financial assistance, etc. We need to make sure the funding and resources are available to help everyone during this crisis. Putting covid behind us once and for all must be our main objective. I am looking forward to doing everything I can to help get our lives back to normal.”
Biasiucci said another priority will be reasserting the Legislature’s role in the decision making process. Since the pandemic began, Arizona’s response has been largely determined by executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.
“We need to make sure the Legislature is still an equal branch of government,” Biasiucci said. “During covid, we had zero control over so many important decisions. The Democrats also refused to come back to work, so we couldn’t call a special session like many of us wanted. We are going to do what we can to make sure that never happens again.”
Of course, addressing the pandemic and how the state has responded won’t be the only items on the agenda. The Legislature will also need to attend to the normal day-to-day and year-to-year business of running the state.
“We will continue to address critical issues like infrastructure, education, health care and secure elections,” Biasiucci said.
Unfinished business
Although a lot of bills were left on the table after the 2020 session, Biasiucci said the work done before the end of the session last year will hopefully help speed along some of the remaining backlog of bills - many of which are expected to be reintroduced in the 2021 session.
“It was unfortunate that so many bills died last year because of covid,” Biasiucci said. “I am confident those important bills will move through the Legislature quickly this session since they have already been vetted.”
Biasuicci was the sponsor of multiple bills that had been passed in the House in 2020 but were not voted on in the Senate prior to the unexpected end of the session. He said as the Majority Whip he doesn’t plan to run as many bills this year as he has in the past, but he will be bringing back several that were close last year.
One such bill, which received a lot of support around Lake Havasu City last year, called for a total of $5 million to go toward revamping the State Lake Improvement Fund which has fallen on hard times since 2008, when almost $30 million were swept from the fund by the State Legislature to combat the recession. Prior to 2008, SLIF had helped waterfront communities pay for various improvements and upkeep, and frequently aided local law enforcement with purchasing boats to patrol the water.
Biasiucci said he also plans to bring back a bill that would allow anyone who receives a traffic violation the option to perform community service if they cannot afford the fine. He will also reintroduce bills to fund repaving State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City, which he says hasn’t happened in more than 15 years, and all of SR 95 in Bullhead City and Mohave Valley.
A few new bills in 2021
Biasiucci said he and District 5 Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R - Lake Havasu City, who is the Majority Whip in the Senate, plan to team up to help bring a second bridge to Havasu that would span the channel and help ease the traffic burden on the London Bridge.
“Sen. Borrelli and I have both agreed this will be our major push this session,” Biasiucci said. “With more and more Californians visiting Lake Havasu, and more people escaping the dictatorship of Gov. (Gavin) Newsom, traffic on and near our bridge has become unbearable. It is becoming a safety issue and we need to address it now.”
Biasiucci also plans to introduce another bill in 2021 that he hopes will counter Prop 208 - the 3.5% tax increase on incomes exceeding $250,000 that was recently passed by voters with 51.7% of the vote.
“With the passing of (Prop) 208, Arizona moved into the top 10 in income tax rates,” Biasiucci said. “This is going to backfire, as small businesses will leave Arizona for tax friendlier neighboring states. We will be working hard this session to make sure we help small businesses counter this burden.”
