Leo Biasiucci

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), shown speaking to the Mohave Republican Forum in this file photo, has been elected majority leader of the Arizona House of Representatives.

 File

PHOENIX – State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has been elected to be the majority leader of the 2022 state Legislature.

House Republicans, according to a news release, also chose Rep. Ben Toma (R-Peoria) to be the next speaker of the house.

