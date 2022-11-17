PHOENIX – State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has been elected to be the majority leader of the 2022 state Legislature.
House Republicans, according to a news release, also chose Rep. Ben Toma (R-Peoria) to be the next speaker of the house.
Speaker-elect Toma represents Legislative District 27 and has served in the House since 2017. He has served as Majority Leader in the current 55th Legislature.
“It is a profound privilege to lead the House of Representatives and our Republican majority caucus,” said Toma, who immigrated to the U.S. at age 9 when he and his family fled communist-ruled Romania.
“Together, I know that the House will rise to meet the state’s immense challenges and we will continue to unlock freedom and opportunity for every Arizonan,” he continued.
Rep. Teresa Martinez (R-Case Grande), who serves Legislative District 16, was chosen as the majority whip.
Speaker-elect Toma also announced that Michael Hunter will continue as chief of staff, a role he has served in since 2016.
Opening day of the 56th Legislature is on Jan. 9, 2023.
