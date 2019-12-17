Drivers would get the option to pay traffic fines through community service in new legislation introduced by Leo Biasiucci, a state representative from Lake Havasu City.
The proposed bill, HB2055, states that a person found in violation of state traffic laws may perform court-approved community restitution in lieu of paying a penalty. Criminal traffic offenses would not be eligible for the community service option.
“Right now, many courts do not allow community service to be performed in lieu of paying a civil traffic violation,” Biasiucci said. “For example, if you get a parking ticket in the City of Phoenix, you’ll have to pay the fine or make payments, if you qualify. Plus, if you choose to make payments, the city could charge anywhere from $20 to $30 additional for the convenience.”
A first-term state lawmaker, miffed about what he says is an expensive traffic ticket, Biasiucci wants to ensure drivers have a non-cash option when paying their fines.
His bill also would bar courts from imposing additional fees for those who are willing to pay, but just need some time to do it.
The measure is drawing criticism from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns concerned about the loss of revenues.
“These fines go to run the courts and to help pay for public safety costs,’’ said Tom Belshe, the organization’s executive director.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson couldn’t immediately say how much revenue is generated for the city from traffic fines, and he said he wasn’t ready to react to Biasiucci’s bill. “I need more time to determine its impacts on city services, our ability to accommodate an increase in community service hours and how taxpayer dollars would be impacted,” he explained.
Knudson added that the city is “grateful for Rep. Biasiucci and his efforts, and he looks forward to discussing the new bill with him, “along with his other ideas on how to improve our community.”
Biasiucci said he’s not impressed with the arguments that a community service option could leave cities and counties -- and the special funds fueled by surcharges -- short of dollars.
“This shouldn’t be a cash cow,’’ he said.
Biasiucci said the Legislature and cities shouldn’t look at traffic fines as a revenue generator. “If it’s gotten to that point I think we have a problem if we’re depending on parking in an alley to generate money for the city.’’
The bill was prompted by what Biasiucci says was an expensive traffic ticket he received for parking in an alley. Charges totaled $80.
“No signs posted anywhere,’’ Biasiucci said.. “They said it was part of the law and I should have known the law.’’
The lawmaker said he asked about community service, but he was told that wasn’t an option. Furthermore, a payment plan would have added $30 or $40 on top of the fine, he said.
“That’s just getting them in to more and more of a hole,” he said.
Biasiucci said that attitude makes no sense when the Legislature is looking at criminal justice reform.
“We’re trying to help out people,’’ he said. “And this is not the way to do it, in my opinion.’’
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services also contributed to this story.
