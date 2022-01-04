Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, says she expects to go another round against big tech during the upcoming 2022 state legislative session set to kick off on Monday.
Cobb said she will probably re-introduce the Fair App Bill she brought forward last year that would have prohibited app stores with more than 1 million downloads in a year from requiring developers to use their payment processing systems. Cobb said the main targets of the bill are Apple and Google, whose app distribution stores currently require developers to use Apple Pay and Google Pay, respectively, and charges the developers fees as high as 30 percent for using their mandatory payment system. Cobb said often times new users will be given a lower rate, and large developers are not charged anything at all.
“So what this is saying is you have got to either have a straight, across the board, charge for everybody or you allow them to use other payment methods,” Cobb said.
The bill introduced last year would have specifically prohibited the app stores from requiring that developers in Arizona use a particular in-app payment system, or requiring a particular in-app payment system be exclusively used for accepting payments from Arizona users. The bill also prohibits retaliation against an Arizona developer or an Arizona user for using an alternative payment method not owned by the platform.
The Fair App Bill narrowly passed the House Appropriations Committee with a 7-6 vote during the 2021 legislative session, and was approved by the full House on a 31-29 vote. The bill was scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee that, if approved, would have paved the way for a full vote on the floor of the Senate. But Cobb said about 10 minutes before the start of the meeting she learned that her bill had been dropped from the agenda and was never heard by the committee.
Cobb’s Fair App Bill was one of several similar bills introduced in state legislatures throughout the country last year, but Cobb’s legislation in Arizona made it further than any of the others in the face of reportedly fierce opposition – especially from Apple.
“All the other (bills) stalled out long before they got anywhere close to where mine did,” Cobb said. “So I will probably push that again this year.”
According to a report from Tech Transparency Project, Apple’s lobbying force in Arizona tripled between January and March last year – going from two lobbyists and one lobby firm to six lobbyists and three firms in those three months. One of those lobbyists was Kirk Adams, Gov. Doug Ducey’s former chief of staff and the speaker of the Arizona House from 2006 to 2011.
The Tech Transparency Project reports that on Feb. 15, Apple lobbyist Stuart Goodman sent chairman of the House Commerce Committee Jeff Weninger letters from American Legislative Exchange Council President Michael Bowman, and head of Americans for Tax Reform Grover Norquist that warned the legislation was government overreach that would harm consumers. Tech Transparency notes that one of the letters Goodman sent from ALEC to Arizona elected officials was addressed to “Members of the North Dakota Senate” – where similar legislation was also thwarted last year.
The report also says that Goodman sent legal analysis to Arizona Senate Commerce Committee chair J.D. Mesnard on March 11 that described the legislation as “susceptible to legal challenges.” Cobb’s bill was removed from the Commerce Committee’s agenda less than two weeks later.
The report by Tech Transparency Project also details similar lobbying efforts by Apple that successfully killed similar bills in Georgia and North Dakota.
