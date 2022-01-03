When it comes to water, State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, has some unfinished business before reaching her term limit at the end of the 2022 legislative session.
Cobb has run multiple water related bills over the last two legislative sessions that have stalled out in the House Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee. All of those past bills have failed because they were never scheduled for a hearing by committee chair, Rep. Gail Griffin (R-D14). Outside of her budgeting responsibilities as the House Appropriations Chair, Cobb said water will once again be her primary focus legislatively in 2022. She said she plans to re-introduce all three of the water bills that she ran last year.
Cobb said her top priority of the three bills will be the prohibition on fourth priority water rights transfers to off river communities. Other than the Colorado River Indian Tribes, all of the water allocation along the Colorado River in Arizona are fourth priority water rights — including Lake Havasu City’s allocation.
Cobb introduced the legislation last year in response to a proposed permanent transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water rights from a farm in the Cibola area of La Paz County owned by Greenstone to the town of Queen Creek in Maricopa County. Many communities along the Colorado River — including both Lake Havasu City and Mohave County — have spoken out, passed resolutions, and written letters in opposition to the proposed transfer over the past couple years.
Cobb said the bill will be her top priority this year because of the time component. The transfer between Greenstone and Queen Creek is in front of the Department of Interior for approval right now.
“Originally the Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke gave Greenstone half of what they asked for,” Cobb said. “He thought he was splitting the baby and said it was not going to set any precedence. But then he gave them the full amount about a month later without any public comment. My understanding is that they have bought up more property along the Colorado River and from what I’ve been told this is not going to be the end of it — this is setting a precedent.”
Cobb said if the transfer is not stopped now, it will probably be approved because the Department of Interior has never gone against the recommendation of the director.
“If we don’t stop it now fourth priority water rights transfers are going to be a big deal, and the Department of Water Resources director is not against that at all,” Cobb said.
Cobb said a close second priority when it comes to water will be her bill creating Rural Management Areas. Simply put, the areas would be a tool to allow the creation of an advisory council to manage certain local water supplies that are in danger of depletion.
Cobb said the Rural Management Area bill she introduces this year will have some changes from past proposals in light of extensive conversations on the topic with the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, which she chaired.
“I heard back from the public, I heard back from the Farm Bureau, and from some of the groups that had been in opposition to it,” Cobb said. “We had 11 resolutions put forth by the water study committee and this was one of them. It was modified by some of the resolutions, but it was approved by the study committee and sent to Speaker (Rusty) Bowers, Senate President (Karen) Fann, and Gov. (Doug) Ducey.”
Cobb’s third water related bill would change the language in state statute to allow irrigation non-expansion areas to be designated based on reasonable projections about the rates of withdrawal, rather than “the current rates of withdrawal” as the state law now reads. Cobb said that will allow such designations to be done proactively, rather than reactively.
But Cobb also said the irrigation non-expansion bill comes in a distant third on her priority list, with her other two water bills taking precedence.
“The last one is big too, but it’s not as high of importance as the other two are,” Cobb said.
The 2022 legislative session will begin on Jan. 10.
