State Rep. Regina Cobb, R – Kingman, was elected to serve as Secretary of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses last week.
The NASC was started in 2004 and currently includes more than 2,000 state legislators in 49 states and aims to advance hunting and angling rights by facilitating interaction and idea exchange among the state caucus leaders and the outdoor community.
Cobb has been a member of the NASC for four years, and served on the Executive Council for the last two years.
“The organization preserves the true history of hunting, angling and trapping as well as protecting wildlife habitats and promoting fair chase. I am honored to lead in an organization with these goals and values,” Cobb said in a press release.
