Local control of groundwater sounds good, but is not practical, said State Rep. Gail Griffin in a rare public statement about the issue.
Griffin is the chairwoman of the Arizona House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee and co-chair of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Water Security. She represents Legislative District 19, which includes several counties in Southeast Arizona.
In a statement released Wednesday, Griffin said proposed legislation related to groundwater has not been good.
"Over the years, proposed legislation has gone by many names ... regardless of the name, the concept is the same, and all are bad," Griffin said.
The statement was sent out as a response to criticism that groundwater bills are not getting heard at the Arizona State Legislature.
In the past, other members of the Arizona legislature have found it difficult to bring bills related to water to the house for discussion. Many water related bills were killed in committee.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors have also found difficulty bringing groundwater bills to the state legislature.
Griffin said while local control over groundwater might sound good, the actual provisions are far from local. She also said she plans to oppose bad legislation on rural groundwater management.
The groundwater issue has been a big topic of discussion within the governor’s water councils and Mohave County.
Urban parts of Arizona have more restrictions on groundwater use under the Groundwater Management Act of 1980, however, rural areas do not.
Currently, restrictions on groundwater use in Mohave County are limited to irrigation non-expansion areas, and the only INA in the area is the Hualapai basin.
Griffin said local control would mean fewer restrictions and allow as few as two people in some counties to establish irreversible groundwater control districts.
In the statement, Griffin also said local control would give authority to a small group of unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats who decide the community’s economy and tell homeowners what they can and cannot do with their private property.
Travis Lingenfelter, Mohave County supervisor for district one, in response to Griffin's statement, said in order to achieve a non-partisan council, members of both parties in the legislature as well as a County Board of Supervisors would name members to the council.
Furthermore, she said that local control would lead to bills that allow mandatory reporting requirements, groundwater supply rations, and groundwater withdrawal taxes. Bills would also open the door to “water markets” and turn water into a “commodity” sold to the highest bidder, including private corporations.
Lingenfelter said Griffin has actually opposed legislation that would directly stop water markets seeking to take water from the Colorado River and transfer it to central Arizona communities like Queen Creek.
Queen Creek, located in Central Arizona, recently was approved to receive almost 365,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water over the next 100 years.
"It is incredibly disappointing to see Representative Griffin resort to false statements and scare tactics to diminish our efforts to protect rural Arizona residents from the exploitation of their finite and non-renewable rural groundwater resources," Lingenfelter said.
Additionally, private corporations are taking advantage of groundwater in rural Arizona.
Lingenfelter said companies are coming from places like California, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere to take advantage of water in rural Arizona.
"As other states and foreign countries have already moved to regulate their precious groundwater resources, corporations from those areas ... move to unregulated environments like rural Arizona to exploit our precious rural groundwater resources and put our rural residents at risk of future public health crises," Lingenfelter said.
Another issue, according to Griffin, is accountability. Griffin said that instead of holding government officials accountable for public funds, the governor could give up to $50 million a year to any non-profit organization or tribe, regardless of geographic location, political ideology, or conflict of interest.
Griffin said she is committed to working with anyone who is willing to work with her and others to find reasonable solutions and will continue to explore additional solutions that can help to address rural groundwater in Arizona.
