A pair of locally elected prominent Republicans have changed course in their primary election campaigns for next year.
Dist. 30 state Rep. Leo Biasiucci, Lake Havasu, has filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office indicating his intent to seek another term in the Arizona House of Representatives.
Biasiucci had planned to run for the state Senate while supporting Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius’ bid to succeed him in the Legislature. Biasiucci’s decision to seek a final term in the House has Angius, Bullhead City, switching gears to run for the Dist. 30 state Senate seat held by Sonny Borrelli.
Borrelli, Lake Havasu City, must exit the Senate due to term limits and he has declared himself a candidate for Mohave County Supervisor, setting up an August 2024 Republican primary battle with re-election seeking Buster Johnson in District 3.
Kingman Republican John Gillette is seeking another term, along with Biasiucci, for the two Dist. 30 House seats.
Monica Timberlake, Quartzite, at this point, is the lone Democrat running for the House in District 30, while Kingman resident J’aime Morgaine is the lone Democrat in the District 30 Senate contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.