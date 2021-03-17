State Rep. Leo Biasiucci said he wants to bring down the hammer on child sex crimes and has sponsored a bill that he says would make Arizona one of the strictest states in the country.
The bill that seeks to beef up sentences for child sexual offenders will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee today.
Biasiucci said he started thinking about the subject in the summer of 2019 when Jeffery Epstein’s arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida made national headlines. He said he learned that Epstein had previously pled guilty and was convicted on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute back in 2008 – but only served 13 months in custody and was given work release during that time.
“When I looked into that I started to wonder if the kind of sentencing that Florida had was similar to Arizona, and it was,” Biasiucci said.
To fix the issue, Biasiucci said he reached out to legal experts with experience prosecuting these cases – including the State Attorney General’s Office, county attorneys and other government agency employees – to help him write a bill to address the issue.
“It has been quite a lengthy project,” Biasiucci said. “We made sure that we figured everything out, nothing was left out, and there wouldn’t be any unintended consequences.”
Currently a convicted child sex trafficker in Arizona faces between 10 to 24 years in prison if they have no prior felonies and the victim is between 15 and 17 years old. Some also have the option of probation, parole, or work release. Biasiucci’s bill, HB 2889, would eliminate those early release options for multiple child sex crimes while ratcheting up the sentencing guidelines. The bill would establish a mandatory life sentence for second offenses while increasing the current minimum and maximum sentences for the first offense. Biasiucci’s bill has a total of 13 co-sponsors including the rest of District 5’s State Legislators, Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
If the bill becomes law, that same child sex trafficker would serve between 13 years and 27 years with no possibility of getting out early. If they are convicted a second time they would spend the rest of their life in prison according to the bill.
Biasiucci said the bill would put the state in the “top tier” of most severe punishments for child sex trafficking crimes.
“I really wanted to put the hammer down and send a message that we are not going to allow that to happen here,” he said. “Really, that is the only way to stop it – if they have the threat that they will go to prison for life if they go down this road.”
In addition to child sex trafficking, HB 2889 would also increase the sentence for a first offense and institute a life sentence for a second for commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation, while eliminated the possibility of parole for both crimes.
Biasiucci said he believes that the current sentencing guidelines are much too lax. He said victims of child sex crimes are traumatized by what they experience and often struggle with psychological damage and require therapy for the rest of their lives.
“It just didn’t make sense to me that the people were doing this to these children are able to get off in 10 years or even get early release with probation or parole,” Biasiucci said. “They literally ruined a child’s life. In my opinion they should be in prison for life without parole.”
He said he hopes that the changes will also encourage victims of child sex crimes to speak out against their abusers.
“If they know the person that did this to them is going to get out on probation in five years, a lot of times they don’t talk,” Biasiucci said. “They won’t even give any evidence or information because they are obviously scared for their lives. When they know that person is going away for life I’m hopeful that will help them speak the truth and expose all of these people who are part of this crazy industry that exists.”
Biasiucci said he has received overwhelming support from all over the United States since he has introduced the bill, and many victims of child sex trafficking and molestation spoke at committee hearings in the House of Representatives. The bill passed through the House on March 1 with a resounding 51-1 vote.
If the bill is approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee today it will move on to the Rules Committee and eventually to the Senate Floor for a vote. The bill would also need to be signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in order to become law.
