Arizona State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) is continuing her fight to preserve underground water supplies for rural Arizona, and – as Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter reported at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting — her proposed bills aren’t dead yet.
Cobb filed three bills in the Arizona House of Representatives this year, but they were never scheduled for a hearing.
One would establish an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Water Basin that Kingman relies on; another was looking at the creation of a unique water management tool specifically for rural areas of the state.
“We can modify it and put it on another bill,” Cobb said on Saturday. “To me, the most important bill right now is the water rights bill.”
She was referring to a collective effort of rural Arizona legislators to prohibit transfers of Colorado River water to urban communities, such as Queen Creek in the Phoenix suburbs.
“Since the chair refused to hear the bills, we are moving on to a second phase,” Cobb said, outlining her efforts.
She suggested she might try to sneak in some water legislation into the state budget, even though she typically tries to keep policy and budgets separate.
“We still have more options in this session,” Cobb said.
