A Kingman Republican who will be term limited out of the Arizona State House of Representatives late next year is seeking state office. District 5 rep. Regina Cobb is running for Arizona State Treasurer.
“I’m going to be establishing an exploratory campaign committee today,” Cobb said Tuesday morning. Cobb said the purpose of the committee is to build campaign platform and fundraising strategy rather than measure the viability of her bid for state office.
Cobb said District 2 Mohave County supervisor Hildy Angius will spearhead her campaign in northwest Arizona. She said she is building a team to cultivate support across the state.
Cobb will be completing her fourth consecutive, two-year term in the Arizona House next year, and state law prohibits her from seeking re-election in 2023. She said her experience in the private sector and as House Appropriations Chair provides strong foundation for overseeing state investment as Treasurer.
“I think that this is a natural progression for me as Appropriations Chair for the last four years, with six years of state budgeting behind me,” Cobb said. “It’s a good move at this point. I think I can do a lot for the state.”
Cobb said she believes Arizona also needs executive level leadership from outside Phoenix and Tucson. “I think it’s a very positive thing to try to get someone from rural Arizona in there,” she said.
Cobb said the office is in good shape as Treasurer Kimberly Yee looks to complete her term while running for Governor. She said Treasurer investment yield compares quite favorably when measured against lesser return from state retirement funding pools.
Cobb said she is well up to the task of completing her term while canvasing the state with her Treasurer campaign.
“I’m used to traveling so it’s not a big deal for me to go from one side of the state to the other,” Cobb said she said it already takes 8.5 hours to drive from the bottom of expansive District 5 in La Paz County to its northern end up on the Arizona Strip.
Cobb enters the field with District 22 state senator David Livingston the only person to have filed a formal statement of interest to run for Arizona Treasurer.
