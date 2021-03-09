As Mohave County seeks answers and compensation from the Department of Economic Security for more than 100 fraudulent unemployment claims made during the coronavirus pandemic, State Rep. Regina Cobb has a bill that may help mandate some of the steps the county is looking for.
Mohave County, Lake Havasu City, and other government entities throughout the state have noticed a surge in false unemployment claims filed in the last six months from people who have never been employed by that organization, or in some cases using stolen personal information to pose as a current employee.
Cobb (R-Kingman) introduced the Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity Act of 2021 which breezed through the House of Representatives with 44 votes for and 13 against on March 3. Over in the Senate HB2397 has already been assigned to the commerce and rules committees and received its second reading in the Senate on Monday. The bill would require DES, which handles Arizona’s unemployment program, to implement several steps to prevent fraud.
Specifically, HB2397 would require DES to use a database that provides cross-matching functions that will help prevent and detect fraudulent claims on the state’s unemployment insurance rolls. It would also require the department to check the rolls against the state department of corrections’ list of incarcerated individuals, as well as check new hire records against the national directory of new hires.
The bill would also require DES to attempt to recover improper overpayments of benefits to the fullest extent allowed under existing law.
According to an overview of the bill distributed to representatives, DES has reported “a significant surge in UI benefit fraud, largely associated with identity theft. Phishing scams, previous corporate data breaches and other tactics are currently being used by fraudsters to collect information from individuals and file for UI and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.”
At the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 1, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin said there were 104 fraudulent unemployment claims made between October through the end of January by people claiming the county as their previous employer. Esplin said 63 of those claims list names of people who have never been employed by Mohave County while the other 41 claims include the names and correct social security numbers of employees who are still working for the county and did not file the claim.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said the city has had about 20 similar fraudulent unemployment claims over the past several months.
City and county officials have both said they have notified the department of the fraud as soon as they are made aware of the claim.
But the Board of Supervisors went a step further, voting unanimously to send a letter to DES Director Michael Wisehart demanding answers about what his department has done, and what it plans to do, to identify and reject fraudulent unemployment claims. The letter also urges the department to reach out to the county for confirmation prior to approving an unemployment claim and starting payments.
Esplin told Today’s News-Herald that the letter was sent to DES on March 2 and the county had not received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.
He said the county supports Cobb’s bill and believes it would help to prevent unemployment fraud. He also noted that the county is seeking reimbursement to employers for fraudulent claims that have been paid, or to have the department cover the costs of fraudulent claims rather than the employer listed on the claim.
During the last Board of Supervisors meeting Chairman Buster Johnson floated the idea of filing a lawsuit against DES in an effort to get the department’s attention. District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop later agree to bring up the issue with the Arizona County Supervisors Association to see if there may be something counties can do together to encourage DES to take action.
