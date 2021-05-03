KINGMAN – More than 200 people gathered in Kingman last week for the annual Mohave County District 1 GOP Lincoln Day Dinner. The keynote speaker, State Rep. Walter Blackman of Arizona's 6th Legislative District, spoke to an enthusiastic crowd. Blackman has announced a run for Arizona's Congressional District 1 in the upcoming election.
Also at the event were Congressman Paul Gosar, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci.
Borrelli and Biasiucci reported on Arizona Legislative activity this session and then held a question and answer session. The audit of Maricopa County ballots and election integrity were the top issues that the attendees asked about.
“This event exceeded my expectations for a non-election year,” stated District 1 GOP Director Becky Foster. “The enthusiasm and generosity of Mohave County Republicans is amazing and we appreciate their support.”
The Lincoln Day Dinner is the largest fundraising event in District 1, which covers the greater Kingman area.
The Mohave County GOP's next big event is the annual Republican picnic on Aug. 7 at Hualapai Mountain Park southeast of Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.