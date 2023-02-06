State Route 95 paving could begin by spring

Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer.
Dist. 30 state representative Leo Biasiucci, (R-Lake Havasu) largely credited with securing nearly $50-million in state funding for the work, said he is pleased to see progress for improvements that are long overdue.
“This was one of my main objectives when I got elected, being born and raised in that area and living there my whole life. I drive that all day long, all the time. It’s something that I’ve worked hard for and it’s great to bring the bacon home,” Biasiucci said. “This is a huge win for our area. You come to Phoenix and every 2 seconds there’s construction somewhere happening, so there’s a bit of jealousy in my mind when I see that, and this was just amazing to see come through.”
Arizona Department of Transportation Public Information Officer (PIO) Garin Groff said the resurfacing of a 26-mile section of SR 95 from SARA Park through Lake Havasu City to just south of the I-40 junction (mp 176-202) is running about one-month ahead of the 23-mile stretch of improvements from Courtwright Road to the Bullhead Parkway (mp 227-250).
Groff said bids for the Lake Havasu area project are to be opened for review on March 3 with possible contract award occurring during the April 21 meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board. He said the portion of the project running through Bullhead City won’t be advertised for bid until Feb. 10 with contract award possibly coming during the May 19th State Transportation Board meeting.
The state legislature appropriated $46 million in 2021 and $19.5 million more last year. Biasiucci said the second allocation was important, partly in anticipation that inflation and material and supply chain issues could drive projected cost upward.
Biasiucci acknowledged concern about price tags that won’t be determined until bids are opened, but he also expressed confidence that the $65.5-million budgeted will be in the ballpark.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” he said. If not, value engineering may be necessary, according to Biasiucci.
“We can be smart about it,” he said. “If the costs are through the roof we can still come back and say let’s get the areas that need to be done now with the money we have.”
“If the bids exceed the programmed funds, ADOT will consult with the local agencies and re-evaluate the scope of the projects to align with available funding,” Groff said.
(1) comment
Thank you for putting forth the effort to get this ball rolling, Mr. Biasiucci. It has been a long time coming.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.