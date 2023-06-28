SR 95

State Route 95 remains Lake Havasu City's busiest thoroughfare as of this week. But according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials, the highway is expected to see construction until next summer, with lane closures and possible delays for nighttime travelers.

Generations of tourists may have found it difficult to leave Lake Havasu City - But starting next week, it may also be a little harder to get to Havasu as well.

Work on State Route 95 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, under an Arizona Department of Transportation construction project that will span from SARA Park to I-40. According to transportation officials, highway traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, for the project’s duration.

