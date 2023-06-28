Generations of tourists may have found it difficult to leave Lake Havasu City - But starting next week, it may also be a little harder to get to Havasu as well.
Work on State Route 95 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, under an Arizona Department of Transportation construction project that will span from SARA Park to I-40. According to transportation officials, highway traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, for the project’s duration.
Heavy equipment for the project was mobilized on Sunday, with Prescott-based Fann Contracting Inc. officials preparing to begin their work in the Havasu area at SARA Park. Roadwork is expected to progress for 26 miles north on State Route 95 to I-40, with construction expected to finish early next year.
The $18.5 million project will include the removal and replacement of asphalt on the highway; as well as replacements for curbs, gutters, sidewalk ramps and pavement markings.
Evening and early morning motorists are advised to exercise caution while driving through construction zones, and to expect possible delays as long as 15 minutes while traveling.
The project will coincide with nearly identical work by ADOT contractors on State Route 95 in the Bullhead City area this summer, between the Needles and Laughlin Bridges.
