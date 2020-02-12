State Route 95 could get new pavement throughout the city and beyond if a proposed bill passes in the state Legislature.
HB 2834, introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci and backed by Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli, would essentially set aside $25 million from the state’s general fund in Fiscal Year 2020-20201 for the Arizona Department of Transportation to repave SR-95 from Interstate 40 to SARA Park.
“I think every single resident of Lake Havasu can agree that Highway 95 is in terrible condition,” Biasiucci said. “Looking at the data, the repaving of this stretch of Highway 95 has not been properly repaved in 20 years.”
That is simply “unacceptable,” he said. “Since ADOT has not made repaving this stretch of highway a priority, it is my duty as your District 5 Representative to step in and do something about it.”
Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Vincent Gallegos said that pavement condition is the majority of feedback that the MPO receives.
“Everyone has a pothole story, whether it’s along SR-95 or on residential roads,” Gallegos said. “It always comes up in conversations with the community.”
One of the rough patches often pointed out by residents is near the intersection of Kiowa Avenue and SR-95.
“The pavement is basically deteriorating,” Gallegos said. The MPO has already been having conversations with ADOT about the highway’s condition, he said, so Biasiucci’s bill is “right in line with those conversations.”
Pavement has also been prioritized in the MPO’s Regional Transportation Plan, which outlines improvements and plans in place for the area until 2040. According to Gallegos, there are “several segments” along SR-95 that are rated as poor or only fair in condition.
Biasiucci just introduced the bill on Monday, and as of Tuesday, the bill was assigned to the Transportation, Appropriation and Rule committees, according to the state Legislature’s website (azleg.gov).
If the bill were to be approved, Biasiucci’s ideal timeline would have the project completed “by the end of next year, if not sooner.”
ADOT Assistant Communication Director for Public Information Steve Elliot told the News-Herald that “ADOT can’t comment on matters involving pending legislation or appropriations.”
