Gov. Doug Ducey’s office has no interest in restricting car traffic from California despite a request from Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
Sheehy says the city has asked the governor’s office to consider treating car traffic in a similar fashion to that of air travel to the state. With an executive order, Ducey now requires those traveling from covid-19 hotspots like New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Arizona.
Many visitors to Lake Havasu City and other Western Arizona communities travel by car from California, a state that has had 27,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.
Patrick Ptak, Ducey’s communications director, said the state’s public health department isn’t recommending an automotive restriction.
Watching Needles and Laughlin
Additionally, Sheehy says city and county officials are keeping a close eye on the communities of Needles, Calif., and Laughlin, Nev., where residents often come to Mohave County communities to shop and work.
Needles and Laughlin seemed to be mostly clear of the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday. But their respective counties — San Bernardino County in California and Clark County, Nevada — have hundreds of confirmed cases.
According to April 15 reports, Needles has zero confirmed covid-19 cases and Laughlin has fewer than five. Southern Nevada health officials could not provide an exact number for Laughlin as of Thursday afternoon. San Bernardino County has nearly 1,000 confirmed cases as of April 15, with Clark County swelling to more than 2,600.
Both Sheehy and Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, pointed out the overlap that Mohave County has with both Needles and Laughlin.
With the county’s unique geographical position in close proximity with both Nevada and California, residents rely on one another’s resources.
“There are many reasons to continue to allow travel between our border communities,” Burley said. “Some examples include the fact that residents that live in the Needles or Laughlin areas may receive care at an Arizona hospital or healthcare provider office, need access to food, medicine, and other essential supplies that may not be available in their community, and may work at a business considered an essential service in the Needles or Laughlin area.”
