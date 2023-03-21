PHOENIX — A bill to remove individuals from the active early voting list more regularly has passed Arizona’s Senate Elections Committee.
Introduced by House Majority Leader Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R–Lake Havasu City), the bill aims to clean up voter rolls more consistently and ensure ballots are sent to the correct address by decreasing the number of election cycles an individual can miss. If a voter does not vote in an entire election cycle consisting of one primary and one general election they would be taken off the list.
Prior to an individual being booted off the early voting list, the person would be sent a notice from their county recorder’s office to ensure they still live at the listed address and if they still want to receive a ballot.
If a voter does live at the address and wants to continue receiving a ballot then they can send the notice back with the request to keep sending an early ballot to them.
The proposed bill would be an update of Senate Bill 1485, passed last session, which removes people from the early voting list when an individual does not vote for two consecutive election cycles. House Bill 2415 would begin after the 2024 elections if passed.
Biasiucci said the bill does not take away the right to vote if the individual was removed from the voter roll or wasn’t sent a notice. The bill just applies to mail-in ballots and the individual is removed if they do not reply to the notice.
“This is something that does not remove you from the voting list at all,” Biasiucci said. “All it says is that if you miss two elections, we send you a notice. If you do not reply to that notice then you are removed from the early voting list, you’re not removed from voting.”
Under the bill, county recorders “may” also contact a voter via email or telephone. However, opponents said the “may” is not “require” so that may not be an option for every individual. “To me, this is a great way to clean up our voter rolls,” Biasiucci said.
Sen. Ken Bennett (R- District 1) voted in support of the bill, but was concerned about reducing the number of election cycles. His concern centered around individuals missing local elections which historically see lower voter turnout.
He said he would support the bill if the one election cycle was only statewide and federal, not local.
“I would be concerned to remove someone from AEVL (active early voting list) because they missed a local election,” Bennett said.
Biasiucci said he is drafting an amendment to address the concern to only include major state and federal elections. “I think it would be wise to make it crystal clear that this should be applying to a primary and general in a normal election cycle, not these special elections that happen randomly,” Biasiucci said.
He said he’s not sure how many people would be impacted by the bill if it becomes law. However, he said people will have plenty of opportunities to confirm they’re still at their current address.
Sen. Anna Hernandez (D-District 24) said that based on the estimates she presented to the committee if the law was in effect in the 2022 cycle, around 620,000 voters were being removed from the active early voting list.
“There’s a disconnect that is happening, and the goal is ‘How do we clean this up?’ This is the easiest, cleanest way to do this,” Biasiucci said.
Sen. Priya Sundareshian (D-District 18) asked Biasiucci why the legislature should tighten the timeline even more since the former bill has not had a chance to make its full impact. Biasiucci said too much time would pass.
“I just believe this is a faster, more efficient way to do it,” Biasiucci said.
Ben Scheel with Opportunity Arizona said that the organization is against the bill since a voter already notified the county recorder that they want to vote by mail. He also said that the paper notification could get overlooked in the mail and unless it’s a major election, they may overlook the notification and be without their early ballot.
“I believe the voters did inform the county recorder when they registered to vote,” Scheel said.
Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) chimed in and said he disagreed with Scheel’s statement and claimed that people have been unaware of signing up for early voting and that those ballots were not counted. Scheel said Borrelli’s argument was based on conspiracy theories and Borrelli shot back and demanded to stop calling them conspiracy theories. Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-District 7) then threatened to remove Sen. Juan Mendez (D-District 8) when he spoke up during the argument to request that Scheel be given the opportunity to speak when he was interrupted by Borrelli.
Uttering “conspiracy theory” has been banned by Rogers.
The bill passed committee down party lines 5-3 with Republicans in support and Democrats against. “It’s a disrespect to democracy,” Mendez said about the bill before voting against it.”
“The state should not have to pay to print and mail out ballots for people that just aren’t using them,” Borrelli said. “They’re not interested, they don’t want to participate. It’s the voter’s responsibility … voting is not for the lazy.”
Hernandez said she will never be in support of any legislation that “upholds conspiracy theories.” She said the narrative should not be spun in the Legislature claiming that bills are making elections more secure when instead it’s making voting harder.
“Voting is a right, and we should be making it more convenient for people to vote,” Hernandez said. “Life happens, and working-class folks sometimes forget to update their address.”
