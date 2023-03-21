Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX — A bill to remove individuals from the active early voting list more regularly has passed Arizona’s Senate Elections Committee.

Introduced by House Majority Leader Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R–Lake Havasu City), the bill aims to clean up voter rolls more consistently and ensure ballots are sent to the correct address by decreasing the number of election cycles an individual can miss. If a voter does not vote in an entire election cycle consisting of one primary and one general election they would be taken off the list.

