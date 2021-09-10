PHOENIX -- A Republican state senator who has backed away from the election audit she once supported is now the victim of at least one threat.
"You have one chance to give the American people the Audit report or were coming for you’’ said a text message sent Friday morning to Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, from someone identified as ``Matt Boster.’’
"We know where you live, we know where you get your groceries and we know where your family lives,’’ the message said. ``You better do the right thing or your going to feel the consequences.’’
Ugenti-Rita, who reposted the message on Twitter, said it has been turned over to law enforcement.
``My family’s safety is my #1 priority and I will NOT tolerate anyone going after me or my family,’’ she said. But the senator said she expects ``threats like this’’ to continue because of what she calls ``misinformation and the unmet expectations of the public surrounding the audit.’’
She did not return calls seeking further comment.
Ugenti-Rita incurred the wrath of many of those who believe the election was stolen after she changed her mind about the audit.
The senator said she backed the idea when it was first proposed after Joe Biden outpolled Donald Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes statewide, winning the state’s 11 electoral votes. That included the Democrat getting 45,109 more votes than the Republican incumbent in Maricopa County.
All that changed, she said, amid questions about how the audit was being conducted, including the hiring by Senate President Karen Fann of Cyber Ninjas, a firm that had never done similar work.
``Sadly, it’s now become clear that the audit has been botched,’’ Ugenti-Rita said in a Twitter post in July.
``The total lack of competence by Fann over the last five moths has deprived the voters of Arizona a comprehensive accounting of the 2020 election,’’ she continued. ``That’s inexcusable, but it shows what can happen when Republicans do not take election integrity seriously.’’
She also came under fire for refusing to support a proposal by Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, that essentially was a wish list of fixes the Mesa lawmaker said needed to be made in how elections are administered.
For example, the amendment brought up during Senate debate sought to set up a procedure for county or state prosecutors to get involved when there is an inconsistency between someone’s signature on an early ballot and what is on file with the county recorder.
It also dealt with a requirement that people who register to vote in Arizona must cancel their registration in the state from which they moved. And it provided that anyone who votes at a polling place get a paper receipt showing their ballot has been accepted.
But Ugenti-Rita said many of these issues never got a public airing in the Government Committee which she chairs. and she said it makes little sense to make massive changes in election laws now, before the Senate-ordered audit is completed and recommendations are made for necessary fixes to the law.
Her refusal left Townsend’s amendment without sufficient votes for approval.
Ugenti-Rita, who is running for secretary of state, said she has supported measure to protect election integrity.
In a prepared statement, Fann said threats on lawmakers are ``completely unacceptable,’’ regardless of their position on the audit.
``I understand passions run high on the issue of voter integrity,’’ the Senate president said. ``But personal attacks and threats of violence cross the line.’’
In addition to being nuts, now they are dangerous.
Newly released documents show the Arizona “fraudit” has spent more than $400,000 to hire off-duty police officers to provide security for the ballot review that concluded last month at the state fairgrounds. Not much has been previously known about how much money is flowing in and the agreements between the Senate and Peoria-based Law Enforcement Specialists except that the Senate entered into an agreement with the group on 26 April 2021. The documents show a nonprofit created by state legislator and election conspiracy peddler Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, and the leader of a law enforcement support group called the Arizona Rangers are the customers. Finchem’s Guardian Defense Fund is a 501(c)(4) that he first used to fundraise for his lawsuit against Rep. Charlene Fernandez, a Yuma Democrat who he claims defamed him. Its treasurer is audit spokesman and former Arizona Republican Party chairman Randy Pullen. (Pullen also serves as the treasurer of another one of Finchem’s PACs.)
Finchem has been at the forefront of spreading discredited theories (i.e. -lies) about the 2020 election and has made the baseless claims ( i.e. – lies) that the former president and other Republicans lost their elections because of fraud.
The new documents are part of thousands of records released in response to a court order after liberal watchdog group American Oversight sued the Senate under the state’s public records law. The Senate is still withholding some 3,000 records, as well as documents and communications created by lead vendor Cyber Ninjas and its subcontractors. Within the documents are invoices from Law Enforcement Specialists detailing the hours and officers who conducted security for the “fraudit.” As of July 8, the Senate owed the company $401,160.45. Law Enforcement Specialists charged $60 an hour for officers to work 12-hour shifts, though the invoices show that some officers worked up to 14 hours at a time. The average hourly pay for police officers in Arizona is around $21 an hour.
In documents released to American Oversight earlier this year, the Arizona Senate signed a contract with the Arizona Rangers, requiring a $20,000 “contribution”. The Arizona Rangers have been fundraising as well, leader Mike Droll previously stated many of the Rangers involved are driving from areas far away from the fraudit. The group has raised more than $180,000 on a GoFundMe page.
Shortly before the election review (fraudit) began, Finchem appeared on Steve Bannon’s show from the floor of the “fraudit” saying his fund was paying for “additional security”.
