The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control suspended the liquor licenses for four McCulloch Boulevard bars on Thursday night, according to Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The bars were allegedly operating in violation of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to shut down amid concerns about a growing spread of coronavirus throughout the state.
According to Sheehy, the bars were BJ’s Tavern, McKee’s Pub & Grill, Gallagher’s Dining & Pub, and Legendz Sports Bar & Grill.
Sheehy said Lake Havasu City was not involved in the inspections or the suspensions.
Ducey’s order on June 29 required bars holding Series 6 and 7 liquor licenses to stop operations through July 27.
According to guidance from the Department of Liquor License and Control, bars that don’t comply with the governor’s order risk having their liquor licenses suspended. The department said it may also pursue other actions, including civil penalties, long-term suspensions, revocations and training requirements. It wasn’t clear if the Havasu bars will face any of these additional penalties.
McKee’s Pub & Grill owner Vicki McKee says the bar has returned to offering curbside-only service after she was met Thursday by Arizona Liquor officials.
“On June 29, Ducey said everyone with a ‘6’ or ‘7’ liquor license would have to close,” McKee said. “I did the numbers, and found out I sell enough food that I could qualify as more of a restaurant than a bar … but the state liquor department came (Thursday) and told me to close. If I reopened today, I’d be given a cease-and-desist order.”
Randy Leonard, owner of Gallagher’s Dining and Pub, said he was asked to stop serving alcohol but was allowed to continue serving food.
“They said they were going all across the state and they just made it here to Havasu, and they were going to go to every bar and relay the governor’s order and the intent of the order,” he said.
Leonard said he took issue with Ducey’s order singling out Series 6 and 7 licenses.
“The problem is he just picked the license numbers out of a box. If you open a restaurant you can get any license you want,” Leonard said. “If you buy a 6 license you pay $100,000 for it. If you have a 12 license it is just a permit. So if somebody spends $100,000 on a license and all the sudden they can’t serve food because nobody wants to come in and not have a beer with their dinner. Why should a simple permit be able to do that? He totally devalued the licenses.”
According to McKee, a “Series 12” liquor license may allow other businesses to remain open despite serving alcohol, but gaining such a license is not an option.
“It can take a long time to get a Series 12, even after I did all of the paperwork,” McKee said. “Even then, it can take about 105 days to get one issued.”
McKee says the transition from in-business to curbside-only service – the second since Ducey’s initial order in March – will prove a challenging time for her business and its employees.
“For the first couple months, I’d wake up and wonder if I would still have a business,” McKee said. “(The crisis) has been a real hardship for so many people … hospitality is what keeps a lot of people in this town employed. I hope it ends soon. If not, there’s no point in even staying open.”
The Department calls suspensions like the ones issued in Havasu a “temporary remedy.” According to the department documents, businesses that have their licenses suspended will be offered opportunities for judicial review, and the department notes that licensees that become compliant voluntarily may have their suspensions lifted.
Calls placed to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on Friday afternoon weren’t immediately returned.
Calls placed to Legendz and BJ’s Tavern were not immediately returned.
