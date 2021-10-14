Researchers hired by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety want to see how well Lake Havasu City drivers obey seatbelt laws.
Preusser Research Group is scheduled to be in Mohave County throughout October and November to conduct its annual survey to determine the extent of seat belt usage in Arizona. The people conducting the study will be identifiable by reflective safety vests with the words “Preusser Research Group” displayed prominently. Staffers will watch drivers for seat belt usage at randomly selected roads throughout Havasu, according to a city news release.
The survey does not include law enforcement participation, according to the release, but the Lake Havasu City police department is reminding residents that Arizona State Law requires all front-seat occupants and passengers under the age of 16 to wear a lap and shoulder belt when a vehicle is in motion.
