The pandemic has affected every aspect of life, and Arizona’s tourism industry is no different. While businesses in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County may be starting to bounce back, the state’s industry as a whole could take months to fully recover.
Tourism is one of Arizona’s largest generators of revenue. Last year alone, visitors spent $25.6 billion in the state. That spending in turn generated a record $3.78 billion in combined local, state and federal tax revenue, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism, which reduced the annual tax burden by $1,400 for every Arizona household.
Mohave County also saw a record-breaking 2019, with visitors spending $667 million, an increase of 5.9 percent from 2018. That spending generated $55 million in sales tax revenue. In addition to that, tourism to the county generated 6,400 jobs in the industry, which represents 8.9 percent of the county’s workforce.
But it doesn’t look like the same records can be broken in 2020.
Becky Blaine, deputy director of the AOT, said the bulk of that spending is from leisure travel, which only a portion of Arizonans and Americans are comfortable with doing at the moment, according to multiple surveys.
But leisure travel is already seeing some recovery, while business travel, especially for events such as conventions or large group meetings, has been halted altogether. Blaine doesn’t expect that traffic to recover nearly as fast as leisure travel, thanks to covid-19 restrictions and precautions when it comes to large gatherings.
While the state’s full recovery could be months away, Mohave County’s tourism recovery is already well on its way. While the county did see a drop in visitation when the pandemic began, “it bounced back pretty quickly” in terms of visitor numbers, said Colleen Floyd, AOT research director.
“I love the west coast because it’s always so very different from the rest of the state,” Floyd said. Access to water and proximity to California and Nevada are major factors that helped Mohave County see a quicker comeback. Floyd pointed out that Bullhead City saw a lot of visitors from Las Vegas, and Havasu saw Californians flocking to the city, according to data from Destination Analyst.
Havasu’s state park also takes credit as a major local economic and tourism driver, Floyd said. While visitors typically only spend about four hours within the park, they’re staying in the city for three days on average.
Lake Havasu State Park is Arizona’s top park for visitation numbers so far in 2020, which is consistent with past years. Using cellphone data to see how many U.S. domestic travelers are in one area at a time, Destination Analyst estimated that at least 3,488 trips have been made to the park, a large chunk of which came from the Los Angeles area.
Cattail Cove State Park is third in the state for visitation based on this data, with 1,291 trips made. Visitors typically spend much more time at the park itself, averaging about nine hours every day.
Arizona’s tourism data does not include seasonal visitors, Blaine clarified. Visitors are only counted as such if they don’t spend more than 30 days in the state at a time.
