Arizona officials announced on Wednesday that closures at State Trust lands will be lifted after nearly two weeks of fire restrictions in Northern Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, as well as the State Land Department are expected to rescind recreational closures on State Trust land in all 15 of Arizona’s counties. Stage II fire restrictions will continue in Mohave County, however, as the region continues to experience prolonged drought and dry conditions.
Campfires will continue to be prohibited on state-owned or managed land, with limitations on the use of chainsaws or other equipment that may cause sparks in vulnerable wildland areas. Target shooting and fireworks are prohibited year-round on State Trust lands.
Recreational permits for State Trust lands will once against be available for purchase from the Arizona Land Department, starting Friday. Those planning to pursue camping or recreation on state lands can apply for permits through the Arizona State Land Department at land.az.gov/applications-permits.
Until this week, state lands were closed on June 25 due to extremely high fire danger. The closures did not appear to impact traffic at Body Beach, which is one of Lake Havasu City’s most popular State Trust recreation areas. But the closures impacted 19,666 of land within a five-mile radius of Havasu, in advance of expected crowds during the Fourth of July weekend.
