Controversy has long surrounded State Trust land bordering the community of Crystal Beach. The area was a popular site for campers and outdoor recreationists until this week, when officials from the Arizona State Lands Department officially closed the area after years of community complaints.
Arizona State Land Commissioner Lisa Atkins signed an order last month prohibiting overnight camping in the area. Temporary paper signs advising campers of the closure were posted in early December, and existing signage was painted over this week to advise campers of the area’s new restricted access.
“The Arizona State Lands Department received numerous complaints over several months from residents in the area regarding noise from overnight campers and the trash they were leaving behind,” Atkins said Friday. “In response, and in coordination with requests from (the Mohave County Board of Supervisors), we closed the area to overnight camping immediately.”
About 9.2 million acres of land in Arizona comprise the State Trust. The land is used by the State Lands Department to raise money for Arizona schools, and routinely generate tens of millions of dollars for K-12 education each year.
The only requirement for camping on State Trust lands is the purchase of a 15-day permit from the State Lands Department, which can cost visitors about $20. Residents complained earlier this year that campers have often overstayed their welcome, and have been known to leave large amounts of garbage and refuge in their wake, making the area unsightly to passers-by.
Residents addressed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors last April to discuss the need for a fence in the area, which was ultimately provided by the Arizona State Lands Department. Officials and residents hoped the fence would prevent campers from parking or staying within sight of Fathom Drive – and it worked, to the extent that many campers instead chose to stay on State Trust land within 100 yards of London Bridge Road.
Crystal Beach resident Jeannie Kentch was in favor of this month’s new restriction.
“Last week, we heard that they put bright, fluorescent signs up,” Kentch said. “We thought they couldn’t be from the state … they didn’t look official. But the next day, all of the campers were leaving. And two days later, they were all gone.”
According to Kentch, state lands officials contacted her husband, Bill Kentch, who was in constant contact with the State Lands Department to apprise them of the situation.
“They said the State Lands Department had to put the signs up,” Kentch said. “They didn’t have time to make permanent ones at that point. The Sheriff helped State Lands officials tell people to leave. It’s really exciting for us. We had no problem with people using the land, but these people were violating it.”
