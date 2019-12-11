The Grand Canyon is among six iconic Arizona landscapes that will appear on new signs welcoming visitors to the state.
Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the state Department of Transportation Wednesday unveiled designs for new “Welcome to Arizona” signs that will replace nearly 3-decades-old signs along highways near borders with other states.
According to Ducey’s office, other landscapes that will appear on the the new signs include Saguaro National Park in the Tucson area, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River, the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” Ducey said. “There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is Arizona.”
Arizona’s tourism industry continues to grow. Last year the state welcomed 45 million travelers, generating more than $3 billion in tax revenue and $24 billion in total direct spending, the governor’s office said.
More than 55 million people cross into Arizona each year.
