Mohave County prosecutors are asking for restitution in the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Daemon Petetan, following his alleged killer’s conviction last month.

Prosecutors arraigned 19-year-old Carter R. Beckwith in 2021, on an initial count of second-degree murder in the shooting. Beckwith was ultimately convicted in the case last month on one count of manslaughter, and sentenced to 10.5 years in prison. Although Beckwith’s attorney has announced that he will appeal that conviction, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office asked on Friday that Beckwith be ordered to pay $3,195 in restitution to the victim’s vfamily, and $10,224 to the Arizona Victim Compensation Fund.

