Mohave County prosecutors are asking for restitution in the shooting death of 19-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Daemon Petetan, following his alleged killer’s conviction last month.
Prosecutors arraigned 19-year-old Carter R. Beckwith in 2021, on an initial count of second-degree murder in the shooting. Beckwith was ultimately convicted in the case last month on one count of manslaughter, and sentenced to 10.5 years in prison. Although Beckwith’s attorney has announced that he will appeal that conviction, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office asked on Friday that Beckwith be ordered to pay $3,195 in restitution to the victim’s vfamily, and $10,224 to the Arizona Victim Compensation Fund.
According to court records, a future hearing could be scheduled if Beckwith challenges the Friday motion.
Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this weekend, as he awaits further trial in Mohave Superior Court on separate charges including felony theft and aggravated assault against a detention officer at the facility.
Defense attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Kingman-based Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, filed Beckwith’s notice of appeal on March 21, in reference to his manslaughter conviction.
Beckwith’s case began July 10, 2021, after Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a shooting that took place on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to court records, Beckwith allegedly shot Petetan in the backyard of the residence before fleeing the scene.
According to investigators, Beckwith may have attempted to flee to California after the shooting, but stopped in the town of Parker.
Parker Police officers found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle later that morning, and took him into custody. Prosecutors say that in Beckwith’s possession were two firearms, including a handgun previously reported as stolen, and another weapon whose serial number was missing entirely.
Investigators said that both weapons may have been related to two separate vehicle burglaries in Havasu.
Police returned Beckwith to Havasu for questioning that morning by detectives. According to initial police statements, Beckwith admitted to his involvement in the shooting but denied involvement in the theft of the firearms in his possession.
At Beckwith’s trial, Ashley argued self-defense in Petetan’s death. According to court records, Ashley believed that Petetan may also have been armed during his confrontation with Beckwith on the morning of his death. Ashley indicated that Petetan’s weapon may have been hidden or removed from the scene by an associate prior to officers’ arrival.
As of Friday afternoon, court records showed no challenge by Beckwith to the state’s request for restitution.
Also as of Friday afternoon, Beckwith’s appeal did not yet appear to have been filed in Arizona’s appellate court.
