The Arizona Department of Water Resources got an earful and plenty to consider in a public hearing held Wednesday at the Parker Public Library. They were there to get public comments regarding a proposed transfer of a fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement from a farm in Cibola, Ariz. to the Town of Queen Creek.
GSC Farms LLC in Cibola wants to transfer 2,083 acre feet of their fourth priority water entitlement to the Town of Queen Creek. The water is currently under contract between GSC and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It’s used to irrigate 485 acres of farmland in the Cibola Valley Irrigation and Drainage District in La Paz County.
GSC plans to retire that land from agricultural use. Queen Creek plans to use the water for municipal uses in their service area.
There were plenty of comments from the audience, both against and for the transfer. Opponents said Colorado River communities have a limited supply of water, and they need that water for their own survival and growth. They said the river water should be used for their own growth and not for that of Maricopa and Pima Counties. They added this would set a precedent that could lead to other metropolitan areas seeking Colorado River water.
Proponents of the transfer said water transfers have been common in the history of the West. They said it was not a lot of water, and added that not much more water could be transferred from the Colorado River as the Central Arizona Project canal is already at capacity. They said Queen Creek will use this water for development, and the entire state will benefit from the additional tax revenue that development will generate.
This was the third of four meetings ADWR had on the issues. Its importance can be seen in the department’s director, Tom Buschatzke, was present at the Parker meeting, although he did not actively participate in the meeting.
The first person to speak was State District 5 Rep. Regina Cobb. She said this would set a bad precedent in that others will want to transfer fourth priority water rights to Phoenix or Tucson.
La Paz County District 3 Supervisor Holly Irwin followed Cobb. She said water is a precious resource that’s needed by the river communities. She added the La Paz County Supervisors passed a resolution Nov. 18 opposing the transfer.
“They’ll be getting rich at La Paz County’s expense,” Irwin said of those behind the proposed transfer. “This has got to stop. That water is for our future, not Maricopa, Pinal or Pima.”
Other opponents included Lake Havau City Mayor Cal Sheehy. He said his community has no other source of water besides the river.
“We need that water for our own growth,” he said.
Lake Havasu City Councilman Gordon Groat said supporters of the transfer make it sound like there is a lot of water that can be moved around.
“Well, guess what?” he said. “When they allocated the water, we now know they did it in a year that had more water than usual. We now have a 1.2 million acre foot structural deficit in water every year.”
Groat said the river communities just don’t have a lot of water to transfer.
“We’re talking like we have a lot of water here,” he said. “We’re crazy to start sending water around. We don’t have any water to spare! We deserve the right to grow and prosper.”
Supporters of the transfer included attorney Grady Gammage Jr. of the firm of Gammage & Burnham, who are representing the parties involved in the transfer. He said the history of the West is one of water transfers: moving water to where people are. He noted only 40 percent of Colorado River water is used for urban growth on the river.
“This is good water management,” he said.
Paul Gardner, Utilities Director for the Town of Queen Creek, said the transfer would not rob the future of river communities, and that Queen Creek needs the water to meet their current and projected future needs.
Gardner said Queen Creek is trying to cut back their use of groundwater, and river water is a renewable resource. He said they are looking at other sources of water as well, including the Harquehala River.
Gardner said the water rights belonged to GSC, and they should be able to sell them to anyone they wanted to.
The hearing was presided over by Vineetha Kartha of ADWR’s Colorado River Management Water Planning & Permitting Division. She was assisted by Docket Supervisor Sharon Scantlebury and Assistant ADWR Director Glenn Chandler. They spent the first part of the hearing explaining the department’s role in managing Arizona’s water sources, and the criteria they use to judge whether a proposed water transfer is something they should approve.
Kartha explained the Director of ADWR would make a recommendation to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and it would be the Interior Department that would have the final say on the proposed transfer.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed transfer. ADWR will accept comments until 5 p.m., Dec. 16, 2019. Written comments can be delivered in person, by mail, or by fax. Comments should be sent to this address:
Arizona Department of Water Resources
Attn. Sharon Scantlebury, Docket Supervisor
P.O. Box 36020
Phoenix, Ariz. 85067-6020
The office phone is 602-771-8472. The fax number is 602-771-8687. The e-mail is sscantlebury@azwater.com.
