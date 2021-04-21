Arizona's deer and elk populations remain free of chronic wasting disease, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced this week. Chronic wasting disease is an illness that affects the nervous system.
Department officials did not find any cases of the disease in the 1,589 deer and elk sampled in 2020 -- the most in more than a decade. State wildlife officials collected 519 samples from mule and white-tailed deer, and elk, that were harvested by hunters and voluntarily submitted for testing, and another 1,070 samples through partnerships with game processors and taxidermists. The state has been testing for the presence of chronic wasting disease since 1998. While the disease has been found in deer populations in neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, it hasn't been detected in Arizona, according to a state press release. Chronic wasting disease has not been documented to caused disease in people.
