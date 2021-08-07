A local group of motorcycle riders gave a surprise donation to a Lake Havasu City family whose son has been battling cancer since April.
Red Iron Motorcycle Club presented the family of Ryett Káne-Hekili with a check of $3,000 during a fundraiser for the kid’s treatment at Havasu Lanes.
Ryett’s mother Lia VanCleave was in tears when she received the check.
“I wasn’t expecting anything because I have a hard time asking for help,” VanCleave said. “With losing my job, it puts a lot of strain on trying to provide for my whole family. I didn’t know how much we were getting. I wasn’t expecting anything, but the love from (Red Iron president Doug) “Bo” (Bryson) is amazing and his lovely and wonderful wife.”
Red Iron is a 501©3 non-profit organization made up of bikers from Mohave County. The group specializes in helping families in need. Bryson connected with VanCleave through a friend and after reaching out to her, the two talked many times and became friends after the first week they met.
“We’ll follow up with them and keep up on top of it,” Bryson said. “Help them with whatever they need.”
Káne-Hekili, an 8-year-old Nautilus Elementary School student, was admitted into Phoenix Children’s Hospital on April 21, where a day later he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
AML is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. He’s remained in the hospital since his diagnosis and has gone through rounds of chemotherapy along with multiple surgeries and procedures.
VanCleave has stayed with her son at the children’s hospital since his diagnosis. VanCleave said Ryett is expected to stay at the hospital, which is three hours away from Havasu, until after the first of the new year. Saturday was VanCleave’s first time back in Havasu in over 100 days.
Jeremy Okamoto, the kid’s father, has been traveling back and forth to Phoenix every weekend. VanCleave’s father stayed with the boy this weekend while she and Okamoto were in Havasu.
Káne-Hekili is currently on his fourth chemo treatment, and despite some setbacks since his diagnosis, he’s been positive throughout the process.
“At this standpoint, he’s doing amazing,” VanCleave said. “With his attitude and smiles, you wouldn’t know that he had cancer without the loss of his or the Broviac in his chest.”
A GoFundMe page was set up by Káne-Hekili’s family, and as of Saturday, they’ve raised $26,405 — close to their $32,000 goal. Not only have locals donated for the 8-year-old’s treatment, but contributions have come from throughout the country and the world.
“Everywhere, it seemed like people were donating,” Okamoto said.“Ryett got to read where these donations were coming from and he was pretty excited about that. From Australia to the U.K., it was coming from everywhere, it was awesome.”
Okamoto, VanCleave and a couple of other family members wore black t-shirts on Saturday that said “#RyettStrong” on the front. On the back, the shirts said “In this family, no one fights alone” and “#RoadToRecovery.”
“He’ll love to be here to see everybody and interact,” Okamoto said. “He’s a very social kid who likes to meet new people and experience new things. Just that fact that he can’t be here is heartbreaking, but this a good cause, he’s getting the help he needs and he’s pushing on to this fight. We are all right here beside him.”
