STC class helps students learn vocational, independent skills

The STC (Student Transition Center) Vocational Skills class at Lake Havasu High School, is a course designed to help special education seniors and juniors learn vocational and independent skills as part of their transition plan to assist them in reaching their post-secondary goals.
According to Chiara Inglese, STC instructor, STC students learn entrepreneurial and small business management skills, as well as career readiness skills such as filling out job applications or learning self-advocacy skills both at the high school and in the community.
“We are very proud to practice these skills when we head to our worksites in the community,” Inglese says. “The students love to serve at local agencies here in Lake Havasu City.”
On Fridays, Inglese says the class heads to work at the Havasu Community Health Foundation food bank where they get practice putting on work uniforms and volunteer badges and fill out timecards.
“Students are given their job assignments upon arrival and have a great time learning real time job skills as they work to complete tasks that will help bless families in need in our community,” Inglese said.
Inglese says she is grateful to live in such an inclusive community that has graciously welcomed her students to work at their place of business so that they can learn valuable job skills that will help them as they prepare for life after graduation.
