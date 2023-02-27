STC class helps students learn vocational, independent skills

Tristan Rymer, a senior in the STC program, works alongside his classmate Mario Rinaldi.

 Joey Postiglione/Today's News-Herald

The STC (Student Transition Center) Vocational Skills class at Lake Havasu High School, is a course designed to help special education seniors and juniors learn vocational and independent skills as part of their transition plan to assist them in reaching their post-secondary goals.

According to Chiara Inglese, STC instructor, STC students learn entrepreneurial and small business management skills, as well as career readiness skills such as filling out job applications or learning self-advocacy skills both at the high school and in the community.

