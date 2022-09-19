Havasu Rivera Marina had a successful first summer with visitors to the new facility steadily increasing from its opening just before Memorial Day through the unofficial end of peak boating season over Labor Day weekend.

Lake Havasu’s newest marina officially opened to the public a couple days before Memorial Day weekend, but it was a “soft opening” with just the six-lane launch ramp, parking, courtesy docks and restrooms with showers available for the first month or so. But the Riviera’s list of amenities has grown throughout the summer along with the number of guests visiting. Mychal Gordon, CEO of Desert Land Group which operates the marina, said it has been rewarding to see people coming to Havasu Riviera for the first time this summer after years of planning, complications and setbacks have delayed the marina’s development.

