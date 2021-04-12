The Lake Havasu Unified School District has announced the 2021 STEM Academy for students in grades four through eight.
The STEM Academy will have two sessions, the first from June 14 to 18 and the second June 21 to 25. Campers will attend two courses per session. Courses include topics such as crime scene investigation and app programming.
Registration is accepted on a first come first serve basis. Cost per camper is $125 for one session and $225 for both. Registration can be completed online at lhusd.org/stemacademy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.