Thunderbolt Middle school hosted summer camp last week, but it was anything but remedial.
STEM Camp puts a focus on math and keeps subjects fun and accessible for kids. This year’s academy had 25 students in grades fifth through eighth.
“Basically the camp is a way to sneakily introduce some high school and junior high math to the kids but doing it in a fun sense,” said Eric Aurand, an organizer for the academy. Aurand is also a school board member for Lake Unified Unified School District and a math instructor at ASU Havasu.
Aurand says he hired local teachers for the academy and worked with them to develop the lesson they would be teaching. The teachers, Laurel Clifford from Mohave Community College and Nicole Gray from Lake Havasu High School, came with their own ideas, Aurand said.
“I found out these teachers have a lot of things that are fun that they want to during the year but never have the time to do it,” Aurand said.
