Citizens of Lake Havasu City, Rick Kerber wants to hear from approximately 400 of you.
He’s the man in charge of volunteers for the Havasu Balloon Festival. The event is Jan. 9-12.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,155 people have signed up to help.
“But I need about 400 more,” Kerber said. “Just go to our web site and sign up. If you don’t have a computer, visit the Balloon Festival store and sign up.”
The website is havasuballoonfest.com; the Balloon Store is at 2109 McCulloch Blvd. The shop will close midweek when all inventory and operations are moved to the festival site at Lake Havasu State Park (Windsor 4), 171 London Bridge Road.
Plenty of choices
A variety of shifts and jobs are up for grabs, including gate attendants, beer booths, info/lost-and-found desk, parking attendants, scavenger hunt officials, ticket sales and skybox seating attendants. He’s also seeking rovers who can fill in as needed.
Flight Operations Manager Cheryl Maclean is seeking 60 more volunteers to fill out her corps of balloon crew volunteers. They will assist with the festival’s 75 hot air balloons, 11 of which are special shapes.
“Men or women – I don’t care – but they need to be strong,” she said of her ideal candidates. Helping to wrangle the heavy balloons is not for the faint of heart.
Kerber agreed, adding that balloon crew volunteers are asked to participate for the duration of the festival.
“Pilots want to work with the same people so they don’t have retrain a new crew every day,” he explained. The job starts at 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 and ends after the 6 a.m. shift on Jan. 12.
“Sometimes they might have to ride in the chase vehicle to retrieve the balloon,” Kerber added.
Those who volunteer work three to four-hour shifts. In exchange, they receive a free volunteer T-shirt and a wrist band good for admission all four days. The general admission cost is $15.
Be there Saturday
A volunteer meeting is Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Kerber said T-shirts and wrist bands will be issued at that time.
“We’ll still be signing up volunteers Saturday, so people are welcome to stop by and pick a job and a shift,” he said.
For details, call the retail store at 928-505-2440, contact Kerber at richardkerber@yahoo.com or Maclean at hibffpilots@gmail.com.
